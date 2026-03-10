Scout Traveler SUV Will Come First, Terra Pickup Later

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

We already know it will be a couple of years before Scout Motors customers get their shiny new electrified 4x4s. The startup automaker is currently working through production phases that gradually move closer to production spec, with both the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup going through multiple iterations ahead of their respective launches. What’s new is that Scout CEO Scott Keogh has confirmed the two rigs will launch separately, with the SUV coming first and the pickup following some time after.

Keogh explained to the media during an Automotive Press Association event last week that the bulk of reservations so far are for the Traveler. “It is approximately 75% or 70% here [on the SUV] and 25% or 30% on the truck, which is about what we expected. I think if you look at the history of Scout, it was a heavy SUV brand. Of course, they had the Terra, so I think it matches that. And if you look at volume in these segments, [it] roughly matches that.”

This is undoubtedly what drove the decision to lead with the Traveler. Of those, most of them will be the range-extended Harvester variant, which uses a gas engine to recharge the battery. Keogh said recently that 87% of all reservations to date have been for the EREV rather than the pure EV.

“What we do know is we will launch with this car full stop—the Traveler—and we will follow it with Terra,” Keogh continued.

The Scout Motors’ website reiterates this as well.

Scout’s approach is opposite from Rivian a few years back, and that’s likely for the better. Whereas Rivian first kicked off production with the R1T pickup, it now sells far more R1S SUVs because that’s where the demand is. And as Rivian expands into other vehicle size classes, it’s leading with the R2 and, eventually, the R3 SUVs. No credible mention of other Rivian pickups has been made to this point.

The Scout Traveler and Terra share a lot underneath their unique bodywork. Both will feature solid axles and available front bench seats, which I’m particularly excited about. EV-only models are projected to achieve roughly 350 miles of range, while ICE-assisted versions should go 500 or more between charges and fill-ups. The Traveler is expected to start around $60,000, although that could change drastically between now and 2028.

