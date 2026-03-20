Profit Dip Despite Record Sales Proves Even Lamborghini Isn’t Immune to Tariffs: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS brings you the biggest automotive industry headlines from around the globe every morning in quick summaries so you can get up to speed and on with your day. Each item contains a link you can follow for more information. Grab a cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage and let’s hit it.

💸 Lamborghini’s 2025 financial year numbers are in, and they tell a story: While revenue totaled $3.7 billion and the company delivered 10,747 cars—both records—operating income fell to just under $890 million, a slide of about $77 million compared to 2024. If you guessed tariffs might have had something to do with that, you’re probably right. CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that while Lamborghini did raise prices last year, it didn’t raise them enough to totally cover the difference, per Reuters.

✅ NHTSA has closed a petition dating back to 2023 regarding the one-pedal driving mode in Tesla vehicles, Reuters reports, saying it found no evidence of a defect or safety risk.

🏷️ The 2026 Lexus ES is now in showrooms, the brand has announced. The rollout begins with the all-electric version of the sedan, before the hybrid arrives at a later date.

🚢 Ferrari and Maserati have halted shipments to the Middle East due to the ongoing war, citing “logistical challenges and safety concerns,” per Bloomberg.

❌ Just before Jaguar’s polarizing rebrand, the automaker reportedly had four cars in development, including a new XJ, XF, F-Pace, and F-Type, former design boss Ian Callum said on the “Road to Success” podcast, per Motor1.

↔️ BMW won’t be bringing any long-wheelbase cars to the U.S. because there just isn’t enough demand for them, a representative from the automaker told BMWBlog.

📺 Volkswagen has teased an update for its Atlas SUV that looks to include a dashboard-mounted screen for the front passenger. Expect to learn more at the New York Auto Show, which kicks off April 3.

↩️ Rolls-Royce has scrapped its original plan to go all-electric by 2030, per The Times, signaling the V12 will live on for the moment.

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