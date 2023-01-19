Porsche Releases New Infotainment Units for Early 2000s Cayenne, Boxster, 911 Models

If your mid-2000s Porsche is crying out for a more modern infotainment system, fear not! Salvation is at hand.

Porsche has long offered refreshed infotainment systems to suit its older model range, and its latest release covers the brand's mid-2000s models. The new Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus (PCCM Plus) unit is a retrofitted touchscreen device complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The new units are available for the 997 Porsche 911 and 987 Porsche Boxster and Cayman built from 2005 to 2008, and the first-generation Porsche Cayenne built from 2003 to 2008.

Porsche

The PCCM Plus is a direct drop-in replacement for the vehicle's original 2 DIN Porsche Communication Management unit. As a factory replacement part, the units are designed with a fit and finish to perfectly match the original interior of the vehicle. The screens come complete with a fascia to suit the relevant model that seamlessly blends in with its surroundings. The PCCM Plus is also capable of working with the original vehicle's existing dash cluster navigation displays, too.

Beyond simple navigation and smartphone mirroring, the PCCM Plus is also capable of playing media from USB sticks and over Bluetooth as well. It also sports a trip computer for displaying relevant driving data. The unit can also store personal settings for the vehicle, including the climate control and windscreen wipers, depending on the specific vehicle's equipment.

Porsche

For the first time, Porsche is also offering units designed specifically for different regions around the world. Most notably, US and Canada will get a version that is capable of receiving SiriusXM satellite radio.

The new PCCM Plus can be ordered through Porsche dealerships for $1,475.99. Porsche recommends the device be fitted by its own dealerships or an accredited Porsche Classic Partner.

It's nice to see Porsche continuing to support its older models. Just like the earlier audio systems it released for classic vehicles, it should help prevent the company's cars from being besmirched with cheap, ugly aftermarket stereos. That can only be a good thing.