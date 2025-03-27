Not This Again: Lucid Recalls Floor Mats That Can Cause Unintended Acceleration

If there’s one part of the car that hasn’t significantly evolved over the past couple of decades, it’s the floor mat. It’s simple and it’s straightforward, yet some companies and suppliers still manage to screw it up. Lucid has announced that it’s recalling over 4,000 all-weather floor mats built for the Air because they could slide around the driver’s footwell, trap the accelerator, and cause unintended acceleration.

Assigned recall number SR-25-01-1 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall applies to 4,294 units of the Air fitted with all-weather floor mats. The floor mats were made between November 18, 2022, and December 29, 2023, and they carry part number K11-YNXXX-00. There’s a second type of all-weather floor mat whose part number ends in 01 and those are not included in the recall.

Lucid told the NHTSA that the floor mat being recalled is not fitted with an anchor mechanism that prevents it from sliding around. It can move around the driver’s footwell and “interfere with the accelerator returning to idle.” Put another way, it sounds like the floor mat slides over the pedal and causes the Air to accelerate. This increases the risk of a crash, though Lucid is not aware of accidents linked to the issue.

The problem came to light in August 2024, when a sales associate in Europe reported that an internal car’s accelerator pedal momentarily got stuck “during heavy acceleration.” Lucid technicians looked into it but couldn’t replicate the problem. The brand received a separate complaint from a customer who claimed that the floor mat was moving around the following month, and several other reports followed.

Lucid will begin reaching out to owners who purchased a vehicle with the recalled floor mat on May 23, 2025. It will offer a full refund, but it might not be able to replace the floor mat. The company explains that some examples of the Air aren’t fitted with anchors that are compatible with the updated floor mat. If you own one of these cars, you’ll need to figure out another way to put an all-weather floor mat in the driver’s footwell.

In the meantime, Lucid is asking Air owners driving around with an un-anchored floor mat to remove it from the car. If you don’t know which type of floor mat you’ve got, there’s an easy way to check. The recalled floor mat has “nibs” on the bottom, and no hole through which an anchor attachment would connect. The updated floor mats have an anchor hole, like the vast majority of floor mats. Lucid notes that it stopped selling the recalled floor mat in February 2025, and that Air owners can call its customer service center for more information.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com