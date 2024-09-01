Bulletproof Lucid Air Sapphire Is a 200-MPH Armored Car With Impenetrable Cybersecurity

The Lucid Air Sapphire is engineered for high-powered EV performance in a sleek executive car package. If that weren’t enough, you can now travel 0 to 60 mph in 1.89 seconds while being bulletproof.

California-based U.S. Armor Group specializes in security and threat mitigation worldwide. This includes everything from personal protection, structural fortification, cybersecurity, and, of course, armored transportation. The U.S. Armor Group Air Sapphire is the latest custom-armored vehicle to be offered at a price of $475,000. Note that the top-of-the-line 2025 Air Sapphire already starts at $249,000, so you’re looking at another 226 grand in security upgrades.

The protection package includes an all-around armored fortification of the vehicle, enhanced cybersecurity, external threat-monitoring technology, and an integrated communications system that allows one-touch outreach with the U.S. Armor Group team.

The Lucid‘s factory windows are replaced with a lightweight, laminated transparent armor that has a ballistic protection level of HG2, per the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), or the European standard of B4. This means protection against a multitude of handgun and shotgun bullets up to a .44 Magnum. The vehicle’s exterior is reinforced using a military-grade composite that is 10 times stronger than traditional ballistic steel yet weighs five times lighter.

The interior security updates turn the Lucid into a high-tech command post on wheels. The WiFi and internet access go beyond the two-step plus CAPTCHA verification process. It’s deemed “impenetrable,” like the meanest bouncer you’ve ever met. If you’re not allowed in, you’re not getting in. Period. There’s also an intelligence-gathering system that continuously scans for transportation threats via a multitude of sources, including law enforcement and first responder scanners.

All of this specialized protection adds a mere 385 pounds to a vehicle that already tips the scales with a 5,336-pound curb weight. For clients wanting additional safety and security countermeasures, U.S. Armor Group says it can add features such as electric shock door handles, pepper spray/tear gas/smoke dispensers, concealed weapons ports, poison gas protection/detection, and upgraded ballistics protection against high-powered rifles, grenades, and other explosive devices.

U.S. Armor Group doesn’t list what other vehicles are part of its “fleet,” but one can surmise large SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet Suburban are part of the mix. However, its armored vehicle protection is available for almost any vehicle through a range of packages and options.

A Lucid stands out in traffic due to its relative rarity, but this armored variant is meant to fly relatively under the radar. At least here in U.S. Armor Group’s photo gallery, the car looks pretty standard.