The Lucid Air Cop Car Rides on Steelies and That’s the Best Part of It

Lucid Motors makes high-dollar, luxury electric vehicles with stylish designs and plush interiors, so turning one into a cop car wouldn’t make much sense. But then I saw this: a Lucid Air in full cop car livery with front push bars, lights, and, most importantly, steel wheels. Suddenly it makes a little more sense.

According to a recent X post by the automaker, the Lucid Air recently participated in California Highway Patrol vehicle testing. It remains unclear how well Lucid’s patrol car performed, if the agency plans on buying any of them, or even if Lucid intends to build any cruisers. However, one thing that stood out to me is just how kick-ass the Lucid Air looks on steelies. Admittedly, they’re big steelies, with the lowest-profile tire I’ve ever seen on such wheels, so they fill the wheel arches nicely.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It’s surprising that such basic wheels look so good on such a stylish car but perhaps even more surprising that it looks great as a cop car, too. Its sleek profile actually gives it a menacing look and, if you know how fast most Lucids are, you’ll quickly realize you can’t outrun Johnny Law if you see one of these in your rearview mirror.

Lucid didn’t show off what the interior of its cop car looks like but I’m sure most of its interior niceties were removed for patrol car fare. It probably doesn’t have the snazzy touchscreen for its climate controls or the squishy leather seats. But the Air has a fairly simple-looking interior to start with, so it probably isn’t hard to get it ready for police work.

Lucid. X

There aren’t any official specs for this police car either, so we don’t know which trim level it is, how much power it makes, or what sort of range it will have. However, the most basic Lucid Air Pure has 430 horsepower from its single rear-mounted motor, 420 miles of range, and a zero-to-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. So even if it’s the base model, the Air is more than capable of chasing down baddies down the Pacific Coast Highway—and it’ll look damn cool doing it.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com