New Gas Station Lists Electricity Price Right Next To Gas

One gas station in Denver is heralding the future by listing the price of electricity right next to the gas prices.

The station in question is operated by Choice Market. The brand uses a simple, minimalist logo and color scheme, and aims to deliver "Modern Convenience." It operates two convenience stores in addition to the gas station on Colfax Avenue in Denver.

In addition to gas pumps, the station features two high-speed 50 kW DC chargers. Each is fitted with both a standard CCS connector as well as a CHAdeMO plug for charging Nissan Leafs and the like. The station uses a Nissan Leaf as a delivery vehicle itself, meaning the CHAdeMO hook-up comes in handy.

As per reports on PlugShare, charging prices normally hover at around 15 cents per kilowatt-hour. It's highly competitive for the area, with others nearby charging significantly more. In any case, the large digital sign means you always know what you're going to get before you pull into charge.

"It's a pretty good rate, honestly, for charging up at 15 cents," says Chief Operating Officer of Choice Market Ben Kipfer. "It's something different and we want to get people inside the four walls, obviously, as well," he adds.

The brand focuses on healthy, high-quality food options. Combining a quality food offering with EV charging makes sense. According to Kipfer, typical users stop to charge for 30-50 minutes. It's then the aim of the convenience store to welcome those customers inside for a cup of coffee and a bite to eat.

"People walk in here, they always say, 'This is the nicest gas station I've ever been in,'" says Kipfer. "That grab and go case... all again, it's organic, non-GMO, and local. I think people love it," he adds.

Kipfer estimates around five to 1- cars come through to charge each day. Charging fees, "probably should be a little bit higher, to be honest with you," he says, but the charging isn't a loss leader by any means. "It is a profit center for us," says Kipfer.

For gas stations with EV chargers, it only makes sense to advertise the pricing. As chargers start to proliferate next to the pumps, expect more chains to follow the example set by Choice Market. And who knows? One day soon, we might just long for the days when you could get a kilowatt-hour of fresh electrons for just 15 cents on the dollar.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com