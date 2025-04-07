Long-Delayed Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender Mysteriously Disappears From Website

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you were holding out hope for a truly long-range Tesla Cybertruck, we’ve got bad news for you. Several outlets are reporting that Tesla’s long-promised Range Extender option has disappeared entirely from the Cybertruck’s online build tool. Indeed, as of Monday morning, the twice-delayed package is nowhere to be found.

If you’re still a Cybertruck fan in 2025, it’s likely because you long ago accepted that Tesla’s original vision for the truck was a pipe dream. After all, we were supposed to get a 500-mile Cybertruck for around $70,000. Instead, we got a 325-Mile Cybertruck for $80,000. When the truck finally launched to customers in late 2023, Tesla promised that an optional bed-mounted battery pack would bring the Cybertruck’s total range close to that 500-mile figure.

Tesla

The range extended “backpack” battery would have boosted the 325-mile dual-motor model to “more than 470 miles” and given the tri-motor Cyberbeast a max range of more than 440 miles. Neither a price nor a timeline was nailed down initially, but soon after launch, customers were able to place a reservation for the Range Extender for $2,000. It’s safe to say things went downhill from there.

Last fall, Tesla burped a small update into its configuration tool. The “470+ mile” estimate for the dual-motor was revised down to “445+,” while the Cyberbeast’s was revised down to “415+.” That was also the first time we saw an estimated final price for the pack: $16,000.

At that point, Tesla said the pack would arrive some time in mid-2025. If that’s still the case, its launch should be imminent. Instead, the option is now M.I.A. Giving Tesla the benefit of the doubt, it’s possible that the company’s marketing team is simply revising the package details ahead of an impending launch.

I won’t be holding my breath.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com