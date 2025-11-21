Lamborghini Hasn’t Ruled Out a Pure RWD Temerario

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Lamborghini Temerario is a hybrid supercar that supplements a four-liter, twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors—two on the front axle and one on the rear. A fully rear-wheel-drive Temerario, then, would be a markedly different beast than the 907-horsepower one we know today, especially considering that the car wasn’t developed to work that way from the outset. But Lamborghini’s Paolo Racchetti has told us that could very well change—it’s just a matter of when, and perhaps more importantly, how.

Racchetti is the director of the Temerario line, and he recently sat down with The Drive Editor-in-Chief Kyle Cheromcha to talk about Sant’Agata’s hybrid supercar. First, Kyle asked him why the Temerario, as it stands, doesn’t offer a true rear-wheel-drive mode, but rather a “Sport Mode” that sends 10% of power to the front axle.

“There is always a little bit of torque on the front for two reasons,” Racchetti said. “First one, because if we would remove completely the torque, then when there is an intervention, you would feel it. So that’s why you have always a little bit of torque also from the front e-axle, even in sport mode. And second, of course, considering the old package, we can use torque vectoring to make the car even more playful.”

Racchetti said that the Temerario was always intended as an all-wheel-drive car from the jump, and also that all-wheel drive is pretty much in Lamborghini’s DNA at this point.

“We have always been a four-wheel-drive automaker,” the exec said. “Actually, the front e-axle is the perfect evolution of the four-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive in the past has been loved a lot because at the end of the day, we are able to provide so much confidence, so much effectiveness in getting the performance specifically on the track.”

Lamborghini Huracan STO. Lamborghini

The Huracan’s evolution, however—starting with all-wheel drive and then adding a rear-wheel-drive variant in the STO—offers a blueprint for where Lamborghini might try to take the Temerario in the future.

“Somebody could say that in a certain way, [all-wheel drive is] making the driving experience less pure compared to rear-wheel drive,” Racchetti said. “Therefore, in the iteration that we did on the Huracan, we had the Performante, and it was the apex of the performance on track with four-wheel drive, but also the STO that was rear-wheel drive.”

The standout difference between the Temerario and Huracan, among many, of course, is the hybrid power. And Racchetti believes that the e-axle up front allows drivers to get closer to the purity of a rear-wheel drive experience, but with the confidence that only four driven wheels can offer.

“For us, the introduction of the front e-axle was the perfect recipe since you can provide the effectiveness of the performance, but also the driving purity of the STO, because now we’re really able to manage the torque in a way that is not interfering with the driver’s intent,” Racchetti explained. “For example, the Performante was so quick, but sometimes you got the feeling that the car was doing something for you, and you don’t have this feeling anymore on the Temerario. It’s doing exactly what you’re thinking, and you don’t feel any kind of intervention because everything is so well-tuned. The power distribution is so linear that it’s always so predictable, and this is really enhancing the driving pleasure.”

Lamborghini

At the end of the day, though, it seems Racchetti and company haven’t yet determined how a Temerario STO would work—whether it would be a true rear-wheel-drive machine, or an evolution of the existing electrified package that’s more track tuned. “At the moment, I would say that there are several schools of thought inside the company,” he summed up.

“I mean, it’s not clear what’s going to be changed,” Racchetti said. “Usually our life cycle is more or less predictable, so we have in a certain moment a sportier version that, of course, is more suitable for track than the standard car like this one, even if we already have the lightweight package available. But then, definitely, we can do something even more. So we are thinking about it.”

Hey—as long as Lamborghini is determined to keep V12s and V8s alive, it may as well do the same with rear-wheel drive. People tend to agree that they go great together.

