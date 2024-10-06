Hyundai Wants You to Trade a Worthless NFT for a Real Santa Cruz

When someone offers you something for nothing, there has to be a catch. But what if that someone were Hyundai, and the something was a brand-new car? As for the nothing, that would be a now-worthless NFT you won back in 2021. For some reason, Hyundai wants its giveaway prize back…in exchange for another giveaway.

The fine print on such sweepstakes might say that the freebie you won is yours, but only after you pay taxes, fees, and shipping. Or only residents of the contiguous states plus the District of Columbia may enter, which leaves those in Alaska, Hawaii, and the U.S. territories SOL…again. Or perhaps the devil in the details asks for your firstborn in exchange.

In this case, most of the above rules apply. A notable factor, though, is that this was a first-come, first-serve opportunity. But there wasn’t much competition, and the odds were no more than one in 10. Only the verified owner of a Hyundai Santa Cruz NFT could participate in the promo. Who and what?

Okay, during the Before Times, in the year 2021, Hyundai announced it was giving away “historic, first-ever Hyundai branded NFTs.” If you’ve forgotten, NFT stands for non-fungible token. Totally unique but, ultimately, totally a bust, NFTs were all the rage when the world was in lockdown. I personally still don’t understand it other than there were a bunch of bored ape images and other “art” floating around.

Enter to win one of ten historic, first-ever Hyundai branded NFTs! Just share your favorite SANTA CRUZ feature in a public tweet using: #HyundaiSantaCruz #SantaCruzNFT #Sweepstakes



Entries must be received by 11:59pm PT Friday, April 29, 2021. pic.twitter.com/iBAQmQazWu — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) April 23, 2021

Anyway, this quirky giveaway coincided with the launch of the equally quirky Santa Cruz. All you had to do was tweet (it was still called Twitter then) about the vehicle by the deadline and include specific hashtags in the post. True to its word, Hyundai awarded 10 people with NFTs.

This time around, in order to win the Santa Cruz or optional cash prize, one of those OG NFT winners had to be the very first person to submit a valid entry. The Hyundai NFT trade-in promotion was posted on multiple social media platforms and was to end on October 30. However, according to the official website, the car (or cash) has already been claimed.

Hyundai wasn’t giving away a base-model vehicle, either. The winner could choose between a top-of-the-line 2025 Santa Cruz Limited AWD, which has an MSRP of $42,500, or a cash payment of $20,000. Taxes and such would be the winner’s responsibility.

But why Hyundai is even doing this, resurrecting the dead world of NFTs, is anyone’s guess. Hopefully, the NFT trade-in will have a positive impact on the winner, regardless of which prize option they choose.