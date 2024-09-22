Crafty Pet Owner Builds Super Realistic Parking Garage and Cars for His Furry Friends

Well, if this ain’t the cat’s meow. A craftsman with a love of animals and a knack for building has created an underground parking garage for his furballs. And why not when they’ve already got a house?

The Instagram account @HotDog66Liu belongs to a human, one who remains anonymous but is possibly a “middle-aged uncle” if Google Translate is to be believed. Despite my inability to read Traditional Chinese, no translation is needed to understand and enjoy the posted pet videos.

One recent post spurs no shortage of awe and awws, especially from the car community. Whether you’re an enthusiast or an everyday commuter, who wouldn’t want a garage spot for their vehicle(s)? Because a crew of cats, guinea pigs, and doggos have been pampered with not just rideable scaled RC vehicles but now have an immaculate underground garage to park them.

Instagram / @hotdog66liu

The project took two months to build, which may seem like a long time to construct a pet-sized play area. However, the level of detail put into this is astounding. Painting parking space striping and coloring some walls should be easy enough. But also adding an overhead sprinkler system, fire extinguishers, directional arrows, blind spot mirrors, illuminated exit signs, doors, and speed bumps is beyond impressive. Oh, plus trash and recycling bins.

Now, who gets to enjoy this pet-friendly, air-conditioned parking garage with ultra-purified air? Two kitties named Bu Cuo and TuTu, for sure. There’s also a guinea pig that drives a 4×4. One of the cats is seen behind the wheel of a black SUV, which is form-fittingly larger than the small off-roader. But there is also a dog seen in another video that almost gets run over by a high-speeding guinea pig duo. Are those little hellraisers compensating for something?

Instagram / @hotdog66liu

Anyway, after a long drive (where do these animals even go?), they can take the elevator up to the second floor of their home. Yes, there is also a functioning elevator. Unfortunately, there are no exterior images of this complex and no information as to where it’s located. So, we’re not sure if other furry friends can come over and hang out or if this is an invite-only gated community sort of deal. Because I’d be down to visit a pet café styled like The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Just don’t let the guinea pigs near their keys.