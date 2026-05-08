Disturbingly Long 16-Wheel-Drive Semi-Truck Looks Like a Centipede

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The Volkswagen Beetle isn’t the only car that looks like a bug, but fortunately, most designers have stopped short of anthromorphizing creepy and crawly critters. Form and functionality must rub up against each other occasionally, though. Such is the case with this 16-wheel-drive Tatra Phoenix semi truck, whose eight axles give it the appearance of a hundred-legged centipede.

It certainly doesn’t help that the cab lacks a long hood. Instead, since it sits over the engine, the truck appears to be rearing up on its hind quarters like it’s about to devour an ant or a worm or something. Gah, it’s giving me the creeps!

I’m sorry to even put a picture of that bug on the screen, but I thought it was helpful. Y’know, for reference. Tatra / Wikimedia Commons

Tatra itself admits the insect influence. “One of these is multi-axle vehicles [sic], known as ‘Centipedes,’ which serve as a robust base for mounting special-purpose superstructures, such as cranes, drilling rigs, or aerial work platforms,” the manufacturer wrote on Instagram.

One of these has already been shipped to Australia, where it’ll support a Bronto Skylift aerial platform. Depending on the model, those can be used to service high-rise buildings and even tall windmills. You can understand why they’d want a sturdy base, then, and 16 wheels will certainly help with that.

The trucks should also be plenty capable of getting around on loose ground with eight driven axles. Of course, you don’t want to get into anything too sloppy where the weight of the rig causes it to sink. But there’s no reason to fear a little grass or mud when you have a 12.9-liter Paccar turbodiesel powering your machine. (The Tatra Phoenix is also available with 6.7-liter and 10.8-liter Paccar engines, but I imagine this big boy only comes with the largest mill.)

If anything, maneuverability would be the biggest concern. Emphasis on the “would be,” as Tatra built this sucker with eight steerable wheels. The rearmost axles help the truck swing around, enabling it to make a complete turn with a radius shorter than a football field.

TATRA PHOENIX 16×16 and 14×10 – special multi-axle vehicles

I’ll probably get over my heebie-jeebies by the time this thing is turned into a Snowrunner DLC. Until then, I’ll probably stay stuck in the mud and ice. Golly, that game is hard.

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