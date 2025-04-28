Channel Your Inner Elvis by Buying His Cadillac Eldorado Guitar Car

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was as impassioned about big attention as he was for big Benzes, Lincolns, and Caddies. And this eBay find might be the biggest of all. Okay, maybe after the private jet-turned-RV. Still, this very pink, very guitar-shaped Cadillac Eldorado has been dusted off and is up for grabs.

If this vehicle resembled a piano, I’d think it belonged to Liberace. But a pink guitar? Sure, I suppose Elvis Presley fits the bill. According to Silodrome, the builder was legendary movie car builder Jay Ohrberg. You know, the same guy who created K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s Batman films, and another pink hot wheel, The Pink Panther limousine. (Side note: You can see a selection of Ohrberg’s cinematic creations at the Hollywood Cars Museum in Las Vegas, which also houses the equally wild Liberace Garage.)

The donor vehicle for Elvis’ guitar-on-wheels was a 1970 Eldorado. The Caddy was equipped with an 8.2-liter V8 and three-speed automatic. The powertrain produced 394 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. Unsurprisingly, it was also heavy, tipping the scales at 4,696 pounds—and that’s before Ohrberg did his fabrication magic.

To create the “fretboard” midsection, Ohrberg split the vehicle in two, cutting it just behind the A-pillar. Connecting the front and rear was a frame section made of welded tubular steel. The backend was also heavily modified, using fiberglass to create the rounded shape of a guitar and those massive fins.

The entire build took two years. Silodrome reports that, upon completion, along with the fretboard, the guitar car featured tuners and strings. Where the soundhole would be on a real guitar just so happened to be where the driver would sit.

And it was driven. Mr. Presley apparently drove the converted Eldorado to one of his Vegas shows. At 12.5 meters (41 feet) long, I bet it felt like a lowrider RV, which wouldn’t be out of place in Vegas. Following its stint in Sin City, though, the vehicle’s history is murky.

Like, how’d this thing end up in France, where the eBay seller lists its location? That’s a long way from the Strip or even Graceland. And those hips don’t lie because, based on the images, this star car is in D-lister condition. Hence, the rather low 10,000 Euros (about $11,400) asking price.

Rusted-out holes mark where the tuners used to be. The strings are missing, the fretboard frame is exposed, and the cockpit is without its tinted dome covering. And the paint, well, it’s still pink but in varying shades. Also, the vehicle is listed as “non-rolling.” At least the Eldorado still has its custom “1-ELVIS” license plate.

Hopefully, whoever buys this thing will restore it to legendary rockstar status. Maybe the king of King impersonators, Jesse Garon, can add another pink Cadillac to his fleet.

