A 1.4L Chevy Spark Engine Doesn’t Sound Too Crazy Until You Put It in a Polaris

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Chevrolet Spark is one of the most misleadingly named cars in recent memory. The Spark EV at least had stump-pulling torque, but the spark of life in the gasoline-powered models was dim indeed. Two generations were sold in the United States between model years 2013 and 2022, with engines that were as ho-hum as it gets. The second-generation Spark’s 1.4-liter inline four made just 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque, for example. But that can be a lot more exciting in the right vehicle.

In this case, the right vehicle is a 2016 Polaris Ranger. Mad Goat Customs swapped in a Spark four-cylinder engine for a customer a while back, and more recently posted a video to its YouTube channel (hat tip to Engine Swap Depot for spotting it). This particular engine was chosen because, as car engines go, it’s dimensionally small. That made fitting it into the UTV a bit easier than, say, a Subaru boxer-four.

Mad Goat Customs via YouTube

As in many front-wheel drive cars, this engine was mounted transversely in the Spark. It was flipped longitudinally here, with the output shafts of the former transaxle now connected to the front and rear differentials with 3.84 and 3.70 gearing, respectively. The rear diff was flipped upside down so that it would spin in the correct direction, and the transaxle itself isn’t stock. It’s the AW50-42LE four-speed automatic from a Saab 9-5 Turbo, which can be shifted with steering-wheel paddles from a Honda Pioneer.

To fit all of this, the frame was lengthened seven inches, and the bed from a Ranger Diesel HST was added to make the resulting wheelbase stretch look less awkward. The frame was also widened in places to provide adequate clearance for the engine and transmission. While it doesn’t look totally stock, it’s also hard to guess that this UTV is powered by a car engine until you lift the bed and find that Chevy four-cylinder sitting behind the cab.

Ecotec Engine Swapped Polaris Ranger

Harmonizing the various components involved replacing the stock ECU with an Arduino controller and CAN buses, plus a couple of software changes. The engine was refreshed with manual-transmission software (this generation of Spark was available with either a five-speed manual or a CVT from the factory) and detuned for drivability and to prevent axle breakage. Nonetheless, the builder claims it has enough power to run in fourth gear all day.

It’s not the most extreme engine swap, but this seems like a great use for an otherwise unremarkable power plant. And somewhere, there must be a Spark with room for something cooler under the hood.