A Huge Chinese Diesel V-Twin Makes One Heck of a Go-Kart Motor

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Today’s Internet is in many ways a disappointment, but at least it’s still great for shopping. Somewhere in the depths of Ali Express is a listing for a massive V-twin diesel engine, which the YouTubers at CarsandCameras recently bought and grafted to a go-kart.

The 2V98FDE displaces 1,300 cc, produces 26.8 horsepower, and revs to 3,600 rpm—all in a package that weighs 244 pounds dry and cost $1,999.73 at the time of purchase. The specs listed on the website, the crate, and the engine itself differed; the V-twin actually had to be dropped on a scale to confirm its weight. That’s not the only way Ali Express lived down to expectations. The engine took months to arrive, and when it did, there were holes in the cardboard sides of its crate. The engine also wasn’t bolted down for shipping.

CarsandCameras via YouTube

Today’s Chinese auto industry defies stereotypes of shoddy workmanship, but this engine is a reminder of where those stereotypes came from. It had poorly-cast parts, bits of still-wet Loctite, overspray, and the manufacturer’s name on the valve covers was upside down. A random bolt piercing the intake manifold probably isn’t great for airflow, but on the other hand the engine arrived with electric start, a supplementary electric fuel pump, and an emergency valve lifter to prevent runaway combustion.

It also fired right up, but that still left the issue of how to fit it into a go-kart. For perspective, the kart came with a 98cc engine (although it had a 400cc diesel fitted for a previous built) and 670cc is about as big as kart engines usually get. Full of fluids and with the kart’s CVT attached, the Chinese diesel weighed about 300 pounds by itself. That’s nearly as much as a conventional go-kart with a rider.

We Bought a GIANT Diesel V Twin from China and Put It on a Go Kart!

To get the V-twin to fit, the kart’s rear axle was moved back six inches. The engine itself sits on a subframe and steel plate reinforced with angle iron. Mounted in the kart, it’s about as tall as a seated rider. But 26.8 hp and diesel-style torque delivery lets you spin the tires pretty much at will. And despite the lack of quality control on the part of the manufacturer, the V-twin seemed to run okay. The main issue was the transmission, which needed some modifications to ensure full engagement.

CarsandCameras thinks the V-twin is powerful enough to propel a car, although such a swap would probably be more about hypermiling than speed (a bit like this Chevy S-10 diesel build). Or maybe it would be better to see how much work this diesel could do. A go-kart tractor pull would be pretty awesome.