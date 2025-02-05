Buying a Cheap New VW Engine From AliExpress Is Tempting… and Risky

AliExpress is an e-commerce site that’s almost eerily similar to Amazon, except the products that you can buy range from the mundane to the absolutely absurd. A quick visit to its homepage reveals deals on pretty normal products, like gaming accessories, tools, and jewelry, most of which are shockingly cheap. However, there are some odder items, too, like entire Volkswagen engines. But buy with caution because, as DAP DIY explains in this new YouTube video, these engines might not be exactly what you think.

There are a ton of different engines sold on AliExpress but the Vee-Dub power plants for sale are almost all variants of the EA888 platform, which spanned from 1.8 to 2.0 liters and powered everything from lowly VW Polos to Golf GTIs and even Audis. While some of the engines were turbocharged from the factory, none of the AliExpress ones seem to come with turbos. They’re just the assembled top and bottom ends. According to DAP DIY, these are essentially leftover engines from Chinese VW plants that weren’t used in production, but somehow made their way onto the marketplace, and range anywhere from $1,645 to $5,366. However, if you’re thinking about buying one so you can stuff a GTI engine into a fun project, just know that it could be very different from the EA888 engines you’re used to.

Volkswagen made several EA888 variations for different cars in different markets, and there can be significant internal changes between them. For example, more pedestrian versions of the motor have cast crankshafts, which are fine for economy cars with lower power outputs; for performance cars like the GTI and Golf R, though, VW used much stronger forged crankshafts. While it’s possible the one you buy will come with beefier insides, there’s just no guarantee. Just know that you’re taking a risk and could end up with an engine that doesn’t fit your needs.

That doesn’t mean these AliExpress engines are worthless. Some of them have forged crankshafts and stronger internals, so they can be used for higher-performance projects. But even if they don’t, they can be had for their blocks or cylinder heads. If you were already planning on swapping the crank, pistons, cams, valves, and everything else, these engines can be affordable ways to score a fresh bottom end. At that point, though, you might be better off finding a wrecked, low-mile GTI and pulling the engine.

