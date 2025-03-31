Twin Two-Stroke Hartman Go-Kart For Sale Definitely Requires Earplugs

Go-karting is the gateway drug to harder (and more costly) forms of racing. Speed junkies have to start somewhere, though, and with their relative affordability and accessibility, go-karts will always prove to be a popular starting point. But don’t mistake these small open-wheelers for slow thrill rides. A two-engine classic is currently listed on Bring a Trailer for those who want a go-kart performance edge.

This fully restored 1977 Hartman Blue Streak Sprint go-kart is powered by a pair of Yamaha KT100 100cc engines. Purchased in 2022, the seller spent the last couple of years refurbishing the kart into what you see now. This Hartman example is being sold with no reserve out of Southern California.

The Hartman go-kart is outfitted with Walbro carburetors, Tomar centrifugal clutches, RLV expansion chambers, Burris Racing engine mounts, an MCP rear disc brake, an OTK clear fiberglass seat, and an Azusa steering yoke. Its 5-inch silver front wheels and 6-inch black rear wheels are wrapped in Hoosier racing slicks that are still in their protective plastic. The Yamaha engines have also been recently tuned in prep for sale.

According to the listing, the Blue Streak model was introduced in 1973 and offered in two variants: sprint and enduro. Longtime karting enthusiasts Van Deusen Motorsports estimate that about 500 of the Blue Streak sprint karts were made until production ended in 1984. The BaT sale is for chassis no. 2540.

In karting circles, Hartman products are notable for their tubular steel frames, front disc brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, and ergonomics. Twin-engine variants are said to be the most popular model for collectors and vintage racing buffs. After all, two engines are better than one for speed and power.

There is a slight catch, however. The seller states that battery-operated starter motors are required to start the go-kart. Although available through the seller, the motors are not included in the kart purchase, and it’s not clear how much they cost from the listing.

The auction ends on Thursday with a current high of $3,200, but expect that to climb. Previous BaT auctions for refurbished Hartman karts include one that sold for $7,250 in 2024 and another one at $10,500 in 2022.

