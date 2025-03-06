Guy Avoids Hilariously Pathetic Insurance Fraud Attempt by Hummer Driver

The dash cam is one of the few in-car electronic gadgets that can genuinely come in handy. It can capture some wild scenes like a plane crashing onto a road, document attempts at insurance fraud, and of course, road rage. One motorist was thankful to have one after a close encounter with a Hummer H2 that blurs the line between an insurance scam attempt and severe road rage.

The incident happened earlier this week in Denver, according to a Reddit user. The video is dated July 19, 2023, but the user claims their camera resets itself every time the car is turned off—and the wintry landscape in the background seemingly backs up this claim. The 21-second video starts by showing a black Hummer H2 crossing a double-yellow line in a 30-mph zone to pass. The SUV looks like it’s going much faster than the car it’s passing. It merges back into its lane, slams on its brakes, and starts slowly backing up. The car from which the footage was shot backs up too and starts what looks like a car chase in rewind. The H2 driver backs up a second time before speeding away.

No one was hurt and no metal was crumpled, but that largely comes down to the driver in the camera car being in the wrong place at the right time. Had a third car been following the duo, the Reddit user may have been unable to back up and the camera might have recorded a totally different scene. The user called 911 to report the H2 driver, though there’s no word on what law enforcement officials replied.

Are we looking at attempted insurance fraud like that recent viral video from New York? The H2 driver may have tried to back into the car behind to claim he was rear-ended, or was it a case of road rage? The H2 driver could’ve tried to get close to the camera car to hop out and engage in a physical altercation. It’s hard to tell. While the H2’s driving is obviously illegal, aggressive, and dangerous, the video doesn’t show what happened before the SUV passed the user’s car. Was that conveniently left out?

“All the first shows is that I made a left turn into the lane he was in, but there was plenty of room for me to turn, then I did a slightly wider right turn to avoid my right tire going in a giant pothole and the guy maybe thought I was preventing him from passing and sped up to pass me,” ArtifactWorld37 speculated in a now-deleted comment.

What’s certain is that reckless driving is dangerous, regardless of the reasoning behind it, and being nice to others on the road is underrated.

