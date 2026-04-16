Controversial State Bill That Would Have Parked Collector Cars on Weekdays Falls Apart

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You might have seen the hullabaloo online or in the news about Minnesota’s controversial classic car proposal. If passed, the bill would have mandated driving vehicles with collector plates only on weekends, with exceptions for mid-week events. It caused a lot of back and forth, but as of this week, H.B. 3865 has officially stalled out after failing to reach a committee hearing.

Now, I need to point out that this idea wasn’t as radical as it may have seemed. I’m not saying it was good or otherwise decent; only that it wouldn’t have brought much change anyway.

Currently, cars running collector plates in Minnesota are barred from providing general transportation altogether. People who apply for those plates must sign an affidavit saying they won’t use their cars that way. (Whether or not that’s actually enforced is another matter.) The stalled-out bill, while being vaguely worded, would have allowed owners to drive their classics with collector plates anywhere they want on the weekend—for any purpose— but only during daylight hours. That last bit is arguably the most frustrating, given that Saturday nights are basically the most popular time to go for a cruise.

They could also participate in parades, shows, and car club events during the week.

Rep. Meg Luger-Nikolai authored the bill, and she clarified to local outlet Fox 9, “It is important to note that if you buy a regular plate, you can take a classic car anywhere you want, any day you want, and at any time of day.” In other words, if your ’69 Camaro is tagged the same way as a Camry, it doesn’t matter when you take it to the grocery store.

Since nothing will happen with the bill in 2026, everything stays the same for Minnesota car owners with collector plates. There’s no way of knowing if it’ll be picked back up again later, but I have a feeling most people will do what they want anyway.

Going with collector plates in Minnesota is a smart money move if you own a high-dollar car or truck. Instead of paying the typical 6.875% sales tax on the purchase price of your vehicle, you pay a flat $150 tax instead. You don’t have to renew them, either, as they’re valid for the length of your ownership. They’re available for any vehicle that’s 20 years old or more, so long as it was made after 1935.

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