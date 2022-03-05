Detroit Will Host Its Own Concours d'Elegance This September

Classic and collectible vehicle insurer Hagerty is reimagining one piece of that action at its event in–where else?–Motor City itself. The Detroit Concours d’Elegance is slated to take place September 16-18, 2022 at the Detroit Institute of Arts in downtown Detroit. What makes that compelling news is that it’s now joining Motor Bella, the American Speed Festival at Pontiac’s M1 Concourse, and the Detroit Auto Show all in the same couple of weeks. It’s going to be a giant festival of car love.

This weekend in Florida, the pageantry of the Concours d’Elegance at the Golf Club of Amelia Island will be on full display. Now called simply “The Amelia” since Hagerty took over the event last year, the classic car show is expected to draw between 20,000 and 25,000 attendees. In the fall, the Pebble Beach version of this event will draw the who’s who of collectors and a stunning array of jaw-dropping cars.

Hagerty is calling the Detroit event “a weekend-long tribute to the people who designed, built, and drove American car culture, and to the vehicles at its heart.” Free and ticketed events will take place throughout the city and will include new vehicle showcases, ride and drive opportunities, and car-related seminars. Saturday’s agenda will be centered on a family-friendly Cars & Community day complete with coffee, a Concours d'Lemons, and a kid zone. Sunday will be the showcase of beautiful cars for the actual Concours d’Elegance.

The insurance and lifestyle company, which has been buying up concours events for the last two years, also snapped up The Amelia as well as the California Mille, the Greenwich Concours, and the Concours d’Elegance of America (which will become the Detroit Concours this fall). Classic car gatherings seem to be increasing in number, so look for one nearby; there's even one in South Bend, Indiana near my hometown. It's much smaller in scale but still lovely.

Those of you who made it to Motor Bella last year remember that part of it was a washout after torrential rains. Start your anti-rain dances for September, enthusiasts, because it’s going to be a busy month.

Got a tip? Comment below or send an email to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.