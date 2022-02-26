Toyota Patents Steering Wheel That Can Trick Your Grip Using Airflow

The patent was originally spotted by a member of the New Nissan Z forum and describes a number of scenarios where changing this kind of friction can be beneficial to drivers. It even goes in-depth on how it could achieve this type of sci-fi stickiness, so let's dig in and take a look at what Toyota might have up its sleeve for future vehicles.

Toyota has been killing it with patents lately . On Tuesday, the Japanese automaker published another weird invention that it says can increase or decrease the amount of friction between a driver's hands and the steering wheel of their car.

Toyota aligns the method in its patent with vehicle safety. For example, it could help to keep drivers from being distracted or startled if the vehicle has an advanced driver assistance system and its lane-keeping or centering feature is active. When the vehicle's software pulls the steering wheel towards the center of a lane, it could feel torquey and distract the driver, this method would essentially reduce the friction between the driver's hands and the steering wheel in order to more easily center the wheel without the sensation of torque.

Likewise, the friction between a driver's hands and the steering wheel can be increased. Let's say that a driver begins taking a turn and miscalculates just how sharp the curve is. Other sensors on the vehicle may have already identified the ideal path that that vehicle should take in order to stay between the lane markings. When the vehicle detects that it's going to deviate from the optimal path, it may increase the friction between the driver's hands and help to guide the car into the corner more aligned with its ideal trajectory.