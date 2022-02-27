Canada Has a Railroad for Fish That's Only 200 Feet Long. Here's Why

There's something fishy going on in Alaska—it's called the seafood industry, which is estimated by a 2017 study to contribute $12.8 billion in economic output. While most of the industry is on the legal up-and-up, commercial seafood processor American Seafoods Group has been accused of fishy business by the United States Department of Justice, which has slapped it and affiliates with over $350 million in fines. Why? It's all down to a roughly 200-foot railway it operates in Canada to give fish a ride to nowhere at all.

The Bayside Canadian Railway is said by the DOJ to fly afoul of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, according to Anchorage Daily News. Also known as the Jones Act, the law requires shipping between American ports be done with American-built, American-flagged vessels, which the ASG reportedly doesn't operate. An exemption known as the third proviso, however, apparently accommodates goods that make part of the journey via rail in Canada.