2010 Chevy Camaro With the Face of a ’69 SS Deserves Better in This Cruel World

After going out of production in 2002, the Chevrolet Camaro roared back onto the scene in 2010 in the midst of America's muscle car revival. The car hit on what everyone loved best about the nameplate, featuring big engines up front and drive sent to the rear. One owner, however, wanted to bring a little more of the original car's 60s charm to their fifth-gen coupe, and set about a rather drastic remodelling, as reported by CarScoops.

The car is on sale at Classic Car Addict, located in Mesa, Arizona, for the fine price of $29,995. With just 28,547 miles on the clock, the car features the lower-tier 3.6L V6 engine paired with a manual six-speed transmission. It's good for 304 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Originally a Synergy Special Edition model finished in Synergy Green, it retailed at a $2,060 premium over the 1LT trim.