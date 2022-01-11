My 291K-Mile Saturn Runs for the First Time in Forever. What's Your Beater Story?

I catch my fair share of flack for buying old trucks, but not every vehicle I own is a rolling hazard. Half the time, they don't even roll—they just sit there, waiting on me to bleed the brakes or fix the cancerous rust that's overtaking the sheet metal. I do own two vehicles without any rust, though: my wife's 2018 Ford Expedition and my 2002 Saturn... S-Series? Yeah, that's what it's called. Had to Google it real quick.

The latter has been sitting in my yard for the better part of eight months, acquiring dust and what looks like maybe some oak sap. It was cleaned right before being parked in the summer and when I went to start it a few weeks ago, the battery was dead. I paid $1,300 for it in July 2020, and I've only added 1,000 or so miles to it. Really, I should've sold it a long time ago.

But I didn't, because I knew I might one day need a cheap econocar that's great on gas. That's what prompted me to buy a new battery for it last night, and wouldn't you know it, the 1.9-liter twin-cam four roared to life. It's got a pretty good rattle, but I think it's the hood; I was told a car rolled off a trailer into its front end just before I bought it. That's not so important, though.