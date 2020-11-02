Jeep has just revealed something it calls the Gladiator Top Dog Concept, an off-road and mountain bike-ready Gladiator that, for some reason, comes equipped with an electric hot dog roller grill in the back. Because the one thing outdoorsy mountain bikers need on their adventures is on-demand, freshly-cooked hot dogs. This got us thinking: What's the most useless car accessory of all time?

The built-in Lavazza espresso machine that Fiat once sold with the 500L? Or maybe it's the falconry kit Bentley fitted to select copies of the Bentayga. Or, perhaps, its Acura's use of GPS to determine where the sun is in relation to the car and adjusts the climate control accordingly, an idea so unnecessary-yet-impressive we wouldn't be surprised to learn that the S-Class team over at Mercedes once kicked themselves for not coming up with it earlier.

Let us know in the comments below. Oh, and I should mention that we're officially granting five (5) internet stars to the first comedian to get "BMW turn signals" on the board.

While in-Jeep hot dog makers and satellite-based air con are novel and easy to poke fun at, there's actually one item much more commonplace that often has me scratching my head over why it exists: the power rear sunshade. I mean, I get that it's meant to block out the sun while still maintaining some level of outward visibility but not once have I been driving and thought to myself, "Gee, you know what'd be real useful right now? A perforated piece of plastic that rolls up at the press of a button and covers the rear window of this car."

