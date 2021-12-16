Nissan’s New Leaf-Powered Restomod Is Like an ’80s Hits Album in Car Form

Nissan's ties to the United Kingdom and specifically its Sunderland plant have, as with all things in these trying times, taken a turn for the Brexit-y. Used as a negotiation and political pawn, a £1 billion ($1.3 billion) investment promised to turn the plant in the north of England into an electrification hub as a proud brag for Brexiteers who say it shows real hope. Still, it politely ignores the rest of the U.K. auto industry falling into serious problems.

Never mind that, though, because politicking looks set to ruin enough joy here on Plague Island, and my god we need some good news. This is why I have decided to adopt this restomod Nissan Bluebird, built for Sunderland's 35th anniversary and styled as the Newbird, as my son. I love him and I would die for him.