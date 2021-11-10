Rivian Soars Past $100 Billion Following America's Biggest IPO Since Facebook

Rivian's announcement of its initial public offering was instantly identified as one of the biggest of 2021. The EV startup valued itself as being worth approximately $77 billion, or about as much as Ford. Investors, though, seem to have considered that an underestimate if anything, as Rivian's IPO has reportedly blown up to become not just the largest of 2021, but of the last nine years, and the 12th-biggest in history.

Fortune reports Rivian shares hit Wall Street on Wednesday at $106.75 apiece, well above the expected $78, and they eventually peaked at roughly $119 per. In total, it raised $11.9 billion. That makes Rivian's IPO the largest since May 2012, when Facebook raised $16 billion in what remains the biggest IPO of all time. Rivian's IPO boosts its estimated value to more than $100 billion, far more than any of Detroit's legacy carmakers, with market caps of $85 billion, $80 billion, and $63.65 billion for GM, Ford, and Stellantis respectively.