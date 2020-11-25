People Are Throwing a Fit Over This Funky, Hand-Built 'Hurricane' Roll Cage

If there's one place in a race car where no corners should be cut, it's the roll cage. Though practices for constructing them are well-established by now, novel designs are occasionally tried, and they don't always hold up well in crashes. Growing awareness of the hazards of poor cage design is probably why the cage seen here has been spreading across Facebook like wildfire, the quality of its workmanship impressing some as much as its vortex shape alarms others. But according to the cage's builder Sam Warburton, they've got no reason to worry.

"I wanted to use the car as a learning tool for each type of fabrication," Warburton told The Drive of the Nissan Micra project car the cage was built for. "I hand-rolled my own steel wide arch kit, relocated almost every wire in the car to suit how I wanted it, and then wanted to build a cage. This was my first attempt ever building a cage, but a standard cage wasn't enough—I love different nowadays."