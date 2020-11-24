Roaming Autonomous KFC Vending Machines Are Making 2020 A Little Less Miserable

Neolix says that its vehicles are capable of Level 4 driving automation (as defined by the SAE) and make use of emerging high-speed 5G cellular broadband connections. On a full charge, the pods are said to achieve 62 miles of range and can travel at speeds up to 31 miles per hour, making it ideal for cities and high foot-traffic areas like colleges or large office campuses. There's also no need for the pods to be parked at charging stations, as the unit's batteries are reportedly built to be swapped out in under a minute.

This reads as a huge marketing campaign especially given KFC's reputation as the most popular fast-food restaurant in China, and the eatery's reputation for delivering snacks in a high-tech manner. But we have to admit, it certainly caught our eye as being something more than a gimmick. In a time where contactless deliveries and social distancing is more important than ever, being able to take delivery of food and medicine from a futuristic robot seems like the ideal situation.

Now if only the robot can remember to throw in some extra biscuits, then we'd be in business.

