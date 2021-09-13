UK Cops Crush Custom BMW M3 Wagon Allegedly Built With Stolen Car Parts

Police in Great Britain have seized and crushed a custom BMW M3 wagon after finding it was built with parts from stolen cars. The call to have it destroyed has sparked outrage amongst the car community as well as the general public, especially since police found no indication that the vehicle's owner was involved in any crimes. Local law enforcement says it operated within its power, though some claim a judge has ordered that the owner be paid back for their loss. Regardless, there's now one fewer Bimmer rolling the streets and somebody's out of a car.

As outlined in a video published by the West Midlands Police and reported on by Carscoops, authorities pulled over a green M3 wagon last November in Birmingham. Running its plates revealed they belonged to a 2.0-liter diesel 3 Series, not an M3, which BMW has never sold in wagon form prior to the current G80 generation (and still not in the U.S.). Though the car was clearly a custom build, and maybe even one of the limited-run wagon conversions we reported on last year, authorities became suspicious of the BMW and seized it for examination by their "stolen vehicle expert squad."