Buy Whatever the Hell This Rear-Engined Three-Wheeler Is for $9,500

Folks looking to break the monotony of silver and white SUVs often opt for loud and colorful rides like purple muscle cars or bright-orange pickup trucks. Others, however, like to do so with more unique vehicles, some so special that no one really knows what the hell they are. Such is the case of this "2019 Assembled Vehicle" currently listed on Facebook Marketplace for the not-insignificant price of $9,500.

Accurately described as "one of a kind" by the seller, the listing contains a brief blurb that's not especially descriptive of the odd machine. Simply saying that it's custom made and featuring the engine and drivetrain of a 1998 Chevy Cavalier leaves us with a lot of questions about the peculiar body, engine positioning, single front wheel, interior, and well... almost everything else.