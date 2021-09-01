Buy Whatever the Hell This Rear-Engined Three-Wheeler Is for $9,500

Folks looking to break the monotony of silver and white SUVs often opt for loud and colorful rides like purple muscle cars or bright-orange pickup trucks. Others, however, like to do so with more unique vehicles, some so special that no one really knows what the hell they are. Such is the case of this "2019 Assembled Vehicle" currently listed on Facebook Marketplace for the not-insignificant price of $9,500.
Accurately described as "one of a kind" by the seller, the listing contains a brief blurb that's not especially descriptive of the odd machine. Simply saying that it's custom made and featuring the engine and drivetrain of a 1998 Chevy Cavalier leaves us with a lot of questions about the peculiar body, engine positioning, single front wheel, interior, and well... almost everything else.
The ad's description appears to have been updated since it was first shared, now including a bit of a rant from the seller addressing the many rude and sarcastic comments left on the post by onlookers. They go on to say that people are missing the point of the build, which is intended to be a handcrafted vehicle that's like nothing else on the road. The seller also made sure to add that the builder, allegedly an "older gentleman from Florida" has "more knowledge, skills and definitely more ambition than most of you keyboard warriors."
Regardless of whatever hot mess is going on with the ad and its comments section, it's safe to assume that the builder had a thing for airplanes, as the overall shape and interior somewhat resemble that of a small aircraft. It's not the first airplane-inspired car or even limousine that we've seen, but it's definitely the most, uh, thrown together, build we've come across.