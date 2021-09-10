Forget Bike Lanes: Elevated Cycleways Were a Great Idea That Left Us Too Soon

BMW got into the action next with its E³ Way concept in 2017. The automaker envisioned a modular toll road for two-wheelers set up in busy city centers. The concept put cyclists together with e-bike and e-scooter riders, giving a raised platform for easy travel. The path would ride alongside busy highways and bridges, yet remain covered to keep the riders free from noxious emissions while still providing a safe and direct route to busy hubs around the city. And, as an added benefit, the roof could be equipped with solar panels to provide electricity for charging stations at designated platforms.

The biggest hurdle has to be the massive cost to construct these elevated structures. The price of the Xiamen cycleway remains a mystery, but even transforming on-ground pavement into bicycle-friendly pathways comes at a mighty expense. France previously pledged $350 million (300 million Euros) to create over 400 miles of "pop-up" cycleways in Paris, with Mayor Anne Hidalgo noting that the city planned to eventually remove 72 percent of its on-street parking which would make the city more cyclist-friendly.

Is there a case for building these types of elevated cycleways into new public infrastructure? Sure. Cars are larger and heavier than ever, and there are no signs of that slowing down anytime soon. Creating more alternative options for commuting in urban infrastructure will likely help encourage people to commute differently, and bicycle sales are certainly booming. But the real question to ask is: Do the benefits truly outweigh the undoubtedly massive costs of the project?

