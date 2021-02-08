Edelbrock Is Leaving California Partly Because SpaceX Hires Too Many Machinists

While Edelbrock is closing its Torrance facility, the company itself won't be closing up shop. Instead, Edelbrock will be moving its headquarters to Olive Branch, Mississippi, where it will share a building with its step-sister company, Comp Cams.

Legendary auto parts manufacturer Edelbrock recently announced to the state of California its intent to close the long-time company headquarters located in the city of Torrance . This sparked a wildfire of speculation for the closing, ranging from financial problems to political concerns—but as a company official revealed to The Drive, the reason is much simpler.

The move to Mississippi is fueled mainly by the need for growth and Edelbrock's inability to fulfill its needs at the Torrance facility at a reasonable cost. In addition to the property itself not being conducive to expansion, the location has also been the root cause of the company's high cost of labor. With both issues considered, the company determined that the best course of action would be to fold-in the Torrance facility in favor of another location.

"For us, the decision really came down to a couple of criteria," said Edelbrock Group Chief Commercial Officer Chris Douglas to The Drive. "Number one, labor is extremely hard to come by in Los Angeles county. You're competing against the aerospace industry; Boeing and some others have a lot of presence there. SpaceX is another one that we battle all the time for machinists. SpaceX has a big presence in El Segundo which is just down the street from Torrance."

As you may have guessed, Edelbrock's core products are machined parts, many of which are produced at the company's Torrance facility where they employ a team of highly-skilled machinists to produce parts. But as Douglas mentioned, this location is in close proximity to key aerospace players like SpaceX and, to a lesser extent, Boeing, both of which drive the cost of labor up, especially as each company demands a high number of machinists at any given time. This makes it difficult for Edelbrock to meet its own labor needs while remaining competitive in pricing.

Douglas tells The Drive that Edelbrock's foundries are unaffected by this problem, as the facilities sit just far enough outside of Torrance (around 95 miles, to be precise) where labor is easier to come by. Part of the manufacturing that takes place at Torrance will be sent to the foundries, and Edelbrock plans to make a multi-million dollar expansion to the facility in the near future.

Despite COVID-19 wreaking havoc on many industries, it apparently hasn't been half-bad to the automotive performance industry as a whole. Douglas, who is on the SEMA board of directors, says that most performance companies experienced gains between five and 15 percent in 2020, and that included Edelbrock. While he was hesitant to say that 2020 was Edelbrock's best year on record, he did stress that it was spectacular for company growth. Hopefully, that helps put out rumors of any financial problems being the reason for the relocation.