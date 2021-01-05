Wide Streets, Massive Garages: Meet the Neighborhoods Designed for Pilots and Small Planes

In typical California fashion, homes are just as expensive as one might expect. Every last home is valued at well over $500,000. The only active real estate listing in the neighborhood is to the tune of $1.5 million—and yes, it has a glorious garage. That might seem expensive (and for the average person, it is), but these are pilots that we're talking about. It's quite a niche market that these particular houses are catering to. After all, how many homes in America allow you to park your plane and then just drive it to the airport?

As it turns out, more than you'd think. Living With Your Plane estimates that there are around 617 Air Parks in the United States—the majority of which are located in Florida, Texas, and Washington. Some of the homes built for the fly-in communities have even belonged to celebrities like John Travolta (before he lived at the Jumbolair). The faces of NASCAR also seem to love these developments, as Richard Childress, Mark Martin, and Mike Skinner have all reportedly owned homes built in airparks.

These types of niche communities are cool, and you have to appreciate when groups of enthusiasts love their hobby so much that they're willing to live it out to this extent. I couldn't even imagine what the automotive equivalent to this would be—maybe a run-down trailer park packed with '90s rear-wheel-drive econoboxes sliding around a big dirt track?

