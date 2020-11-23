Baja 1000: SCG Boot Beats Ford Bronco R to Victory Again by Over Five Hours

In the SCORE Trophy Truck class, Ford finished the 2020 Baja 1000 with a 1-2-3 overall. In the production-based Class 2 race, however, while this time managing to complete the event, the Ford Bronco R was once again beaten by the SCG Boot, piloted by Darren Skilton and co-driver Viry Felix. According to SCG founder James Glickenhaus, the Chevy-powered Boot was just a lot faster over the rough terrain, which lead to the No. 2022 Boot crossing the line a whopping five hours and fifteen minutes before the factory Ford Bronco. SCG came 42nd overall, out of the 99 total finishers across all classes. James Glickanhaus may be a huge fan of his 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV J6 that was driven to a fourth-place overall finish at Le Mans by Bruce McLaren and Mark Donohue, yet that doesn't stop him from enjoying a victory over the giant Blue Oval. In that respect, this has been SCG's crucial moment towards its second consecutive victory:

As far as street trucks go, comparing the $30,000-$60,000+ 2021 Ford Bronco to the $258,750 SCG Boot would be unfair, of course. Yet it's still impressive that for the price of over a quarter-million dollars, Glickenhaus' team will give you something that's legal in 50 states and also ready for a challenge like the Baja 1000 pretty much straight out of the box, given that you have another quarter-million for your racing budget. Having re-engineered several parts based on what they learned from last year's winning truck, the SCG Boot—now running on 40-inch tires instead of last year's 37s—completed its 27-hour, 15-minute stint without any mechanical issues. They lost an hour due to a tire puncture, and they rolled the truck 2.5-times after hooking a wheel in the sand.