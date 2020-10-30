The Chevrolet Performance eCrate Is Here to Make Electric Drivetrain Swaps Easier Than Ever

In its place went the electric motor out of a Bolt EV, good for 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque and a electronically controlled Chevrolet Performance four-speed automatic transmission. In fact, approximately 90 percent of the K5 Blazer-E's eCrate are factory parts from the Chevrolet Bolt EV. According to GM, they were able to keep the rest of the Blazer's drivetrain intact, including its driveshaft, transfer case and axles.

The K5 Blazer-E is powered by a 60 kilowatt-hour, 400-volt Bolt EV battery pack that uses production controllers and wiring harnesses from the Bolt itself. That takes a lot of the guesswork out of issues like battery management and shock protection, and really does make an EV swap sound easier than ever.

A few aftermarket components were used in the K5 Blazer-E build, however, the coolest of which is an electric controller that works with the original Blazer gauges and displays the charge level of the battery on the stock fuel gauge. An electric pump provides vacuum for the stock braking system and there's also an electric power steering kit.