Mercedes-AMG Boss Tobias Moers Replaces Andy Palmer as Aston Martin CEO

Over the weekend, we reported Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer might be replaced by Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers amid the British automaker's plunging share price. Now, it's official. Palmer is stepping down immediately and Moers, the current CEO of Mercedes-AMG, will take his place as CEO and Executive Board Director effective August 1, Aston Martin confirmed Tuesday morning.

Until then, Aston will be led by Vice President and Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer Keith Stanton, who will act as interim COO.

Notably, Moers isn't the first resource Aston has obtained from AMG; the V8 engines found in the Vantage, DB11, and DBX are all Mercedes-AMG units. Back in March, the company's now ex-CEO Andy Palmer said it would ditch the outsourced V8s for an in-house hybrid V6. After today's news, it's anyone's guess which powerplant entry-level Astons of the future will use.