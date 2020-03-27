Honda's CB-F Concept Takes an Iconic Bike Back to the Eighties

While cars debuted retro designs a decade ago, motorcycles have been fairly immune to nostalgia. That is except for Honda, which has been playing with its classic looks in motorcycles like the pitch-perfect Africa Twin adventurer, the ‘60s-tastic Monkey minibike, and the cafe-inspired CB1100. But with all the rage being the Radwood-era 1980s, Honda is capitalizing on the trend with the CB-F Concept.

The CB-F was supposed to debut at the Osaka Motorcycle Show, but was canceled because of you know what. With the inability to show the bikes off live and in-person, Honda will digitally debut the motorcycle, along with a handful of others. Nice.

As for the motorcycle itself, according to Honda, the CB-F is Honda’s reimagining of the CB900F, a motorcycle that debuted in 1979 and was produced until 1983 when it was replaced by the similarly designed CB1100F. “The CB-F Concept is an ambitious fusion of cutting edge technology with a design paying homage to the CB900F,” says the press release, adding, “which, in part through the North American racing scene, brought to the six-decades of CB models an iconic status.”