American Racing Driver Dr. Tim George Dies During Four-Hour IMSA Race at Sebring

The International Motor Sport Association (IMSA) confirmed that renowned racing driver Dr. Timothy Merrill George of Austin, Texas died due to unexpected and unknown causes while competing in an endurance race Sunday at Sebring International Raceway in Florida. George was behind the wheel of the Ansa Motorsports LLC Number 2 Liger JS P3 LMP3 Prototype race car and was already halfway through the four-hour-long Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore event when the situation unfolded.

Moments before his passing, the 59-year-old doctor allegedly drove the car into the pits for unknown reasons, though he didn’t park safely at his team’s staging area. Instead, the vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the pit lane, prompting the attention of emergency crews. On-site medical personnel rushed to his aid but claim George was unresponsive upon their arrival. Racer reports that there was no known mechanical issue with the vehicle, nor was there an accident or crash that prompted George to come into the pits.