Taylor Swift's Rhode Island House Crashed Into by Stolen Nissan Altima

Nineteen-year-old Shykeim Edwin Lewis of Hartford, Connecticut is facing multiple charges including reckless driving and receiving stolen goods after being chased by police in a stolen car and ultimately crashing it into Taylor Swift's front gate early Tuesday morning, reports AP News.

No, indeed nothing good starts in a Getaway Car.

According to the report, the police pursuit started at approximately 1 a.m. in the nearby town of Hopkinton when a police officer noticed the Nissan Altima Lewis was driving had no license plates. With the chase reaching speeds of up to 65 miles per hour and crossing into Westerly, the car apparently "failed to negotiate a curve" near Swift's beachfront Rhode Island property, hit a wall, and bounced into her front gate. Police say the car was traveling at around 35 mph at the time of the crash.

The singer was apparently not home at the time of the crash.