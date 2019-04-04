Taylor Swift's Rhode Island House Crashed Into by Stolen Nissan Altima
Nineteen-year-old Shykeim Edwin Lewis of Hartford, Connecticut is facing multiple charges including reckless driving and receiving stolen goods after being chased by police in a stolen car and ultimately crashing it into Taylor Swift's front gate early Tuesday morning, reports AP News.
According to the report, the police pursuit started at approximately 1 a.m. in the nearby town of Hopkinton when a police officer noticed the Nissan Altima Lewis was driving had no license plates. With the chase reaching speeds of up to 65 miles per hour and crossing into Westerly, the car apparently "failed to negotiate a curve" near Swift's beachfront Rhode Island property, hit a wall, and bounced into her front gate. Police say the car was traveling at around 35 mph at the time of the crash.
The singer was apparently not home at the time of the crash.
While Swift has had her fair share of stalkers—one was arrested just last month for breaking into her New York City apartment for the third time—it doesn't sound like Lewis and his cohorts were aware of who lived at the house they happened to smash into.
Lewis, along with two male passengers aged 16 and 18, sustained non-life-threatening injuries while a third passenger, also 18, apparently fled on foot before being tracked down around three hours after the crash.
Lewis is currently being held on $10,000 bond after appearing in court with no attorney, according to online court documents. While the car's other occupants have yet to be charged, police continue to investigate the incident.
