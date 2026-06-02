2026 Toyota Tacoma in ‘Back to the Future’ Get-Up Looks Pretty McFly

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Some folks will never look at a black Toyota pickup and not see the T100 from Back to the Future. It’s practically seared into their brains. But it’s not very often that a new Toyota Tacoma comes around, so the fresh cosplay opportunities are few and far between. The fourth-gen Tacoma has been out for a couple of years now, but Berge Toyota in Arizona just built a lifted one in all black with an ARB bed bar and yellow KC Daylighters to stoke up some nostalgia.

Those mods I mentioned in the last line are the most immediately noticeable, but they’re far from the only upgrades. A high-and-tight C4 steel bumper makes for a better approach angle off-road, while Icon’s stage four suspension should make sure you have no problem getting over obstacles. The rig is also assisted in that task by 35-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Legend MTZ tires wrapped around Method wheels. Is it more capable than a TRD Pro? Berge Toyota thinks so.

What this pickup doesn’t have is the TRD Pro’s hybrid powertrain or IsoDynamic air shock seats for high-speed desert runs. Instead, it has normal TRD seats with yellow stitching—a nice touch, since it matches the rest of the truck. Even the TRD logo is done up in yellow.

@bergetoyota 🔥 This 2026 Tacoma TRD Off-Road build is NEXT LEVEL 👀💨 Icon Stage 4 suspension, KC lights, C4 bumper, Method wheels, Mickey Thompson tires, custom Katzkin interior, and so much more 🔥🚘 This truck is built to dominate both on and off the road. What would YOU add to this Tacoma build? BergeToyota TacomaBuild ToyotaTacoma TRDOffRoad OffRoadLife TruckGoals OverlandTacoma CustomTacoma MethodWheels BuiltNotBought ♬ original sound – Berge Toyota – Berge Toyota

Now, since this Tacoma is a gas-only model, its 2.4-liter turbo-four makes 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. That’s paired to the eight-speed automatic instead of the six-speed manual, which, y’know, boo. But it’s no surprise. At least it has cool four-wheeling features like a disconnecting sway bar, Crawl Control, and Multi-Terrain Select thanks to the TRD Off-Road package.

Of course, the price is not cheap. The original window sticker shows an MSRP of $45,994, and the dealer add-ons total $21,894. Altogether, you’re looking at $67,888. (Think that number is a coincidence? Not a chance.)

These photos are from the dealer’s website, but they don’t show the yellow exterior details. Rest assured: They’re installed now. Berge Toyota

If you’re interested in buying it, you’ll need to plan a trip to Mesa, Arizona. Or just have them ship it. Who knows—maybe they’ll drive it to you while pulling a DeLorean on a trailer behind… but I doubt it.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com