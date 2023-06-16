Fulfill Your Tuner Dreams With Heavily-Discounted Parts at Throtl
Don’t act like these aren’t the parts you’re daydreaming about.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Some folks can't help it. Once you get that shiny new car in your driveway, the urge to modify it is almost impossible to resist. Almost every car has an aftermarket now, and nearly anything you want is available after just a few clicks. But if you want the top-shelf tuner stuff, look no further than Throtl. And with these deals from Throtl, you can be sure that your summer wrenching will get louder, faster, and cooler, but won't break the bank.
- Skunk2 94-01 Acura Integra Front Lower Control Arm ($10 off)
- Skunk2 Alpha Series 92-00 Honda Civic Radiator (Half Size)($10 off)
- Skunk2 Pro Series 88-00 Honda D15/D16 SOHC Intake Manifold ($14 off)
- HKS 01-03 Lexus IS300 3.0 Rear Section Hi-Power Exhaust ($103 off)
- HKS DryCarbon Full Cold Air Intake Kit GR SUPRA ($219 off)
- HKS Hi-Power Single Racing Version FR-S ($165 off)
- HKS 86/BRZ GTIII-RS TURBO PRO KIT($637 off)
- Skunk2 Ultra Series Street K20A/A2/A3 K24 Engines Intake Manifold ($29 off)
- HKS HIPERMAX S AP1 Full Kit ($219 off)
- HKS HIPERMAX IV SP FK8 Full Kit ($329 off)
- Enkei RPF1 18x9.5 5x114.3 15mm Offset 73mm Bore SBC Wheel ($216 off for a set)
- Advan TC4 18x9.5 +45mm 5-114.3 Umber Bronze ($129 off for a set)
- Mishimoto 2016 Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo Performance Air Intake ($38 off)
- Perrin 02-07 WRX/STi/FXT Red Short Ram Intake ($42 off)
- Innovate PSB-1 PowerSafe Boost and Air / Fuel Gauge Kit ($86 off)
- Progress 09-14 Honda Fit 19mm Rear Sway Bar ($61 off)
- H&R 17-21 Honda Civic Type-R FK8 Sport Spring ($169 off)
- Cusco JCE15WF-OS Strut Bar IS300 Sportcross ($20 off)
- Bilstein B12 Pro-Kit 13-16 FRS/13-17 BRZ Front and Rear ($250 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.