Save Big Money on Tuner Car Parts at Throtl
Add a little (or a lot of) horsepower for less.
Wait for a tick, it's not Black Friday or Cyber Monday...yet there are some solid deals to behold over at San Diego-based Throtl.com. Whether you drive an AP1 Honda S2000, Toyobaru twin, the new GR Supra, early 90s FWD Honda, or anything in between, Throtl's current sale on tuner parts is quite comprehensive. Especially hardware by legendary brands Skunk2 and HKS.
Check out our selection of key, deeply discounted parts below, and get in while the gettin's good.
- Skunk2 94-01 Acura Integra Front Lower Control Arm (10% off)
- Skunk2 Alpha Series 92-00 Honda Civic Radiator (Half Size)(10% off)
- Skunk2 Pro Series 88-00 Honda D15/D16 SOHC Intake Manifold (10% off)
- HKS 01-03 Lexus IS300 3.0 Rear Section Hi-Power Exhaust (10% off)
- HKS DryCarbon Full Cold Air Intake Kit GR SUPRA (22% off)
- HKS Hi-Power Single Racing Version FR-S (22% off)
- HKS 86/BRZ GTIII-RS TURBO PRO KIT(13% off)
- Skunk2 Ultra Series Street K20A/A2/A3 K24 Engines Intake Manifold (5% off)
- HKS HIPERMAX S AP1 Full Kit (excellent coilovers!) (13% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
