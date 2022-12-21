Backup Your Battery With a Portable Noco Booster and Trickle Charger for the Holidays
These discounted battery boosters are in-car insurance that you won’t get stranded somewhere with no juice.
Dealing with a dead car battery can be more than just an inconvenience; it can be downright dangerous at this time of year. A portable car battery booster or trickle charger is peace of mind, inexpensive insurance, and quicker than just about any roadside service. It’s convenient, cheap, and versatile.
Noco Jump Starters are our go-to for portable battery power for their ease and mistake-proof use. Its reverse polarity protection means you don’t have to worry about sparking when you try to start, and a single charge can offer up to 20 starts, depending on the size of the engine. For portable power on the go, they’re great in a pinch to recharge phones, tablets, or laptops via a USB out port. The jump starter itself recharges via USB, too, so it plugs into just about everything you have at home.
Pick one up, put it in the trunk, and thank us later.
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter (20% off)
- NOCO Boost Pro GB150 3000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter (20% off)
- NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter (23% off)
- NOCO Boost X GBX45 1250A 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter (12% off)
- NOCO Boost Max GB251 3000 Amp 24-Volt UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter (13% off)
- NOCO XGC4 56-Watt XGC Power Adapter for Lithium Jump Starters (19% off)
- NOCO GENIUS2D 2-Amp Direct-Mount Onboard Charger (20% off)
- NOCO GENIUS1 1-Amp Automatic Smart Charger (35% off)
- NOCO GENIUS5 5-Amp Automatic Smart Charger (22% off)
- NOCO GENIUS NOCO GC008 X-Connect M10 XL Eyelet Terminal Accessory Smart Battery Chargers (16% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More from The Drive
- A Pennsylvania shop is making six-figure Dodge Cummins builds that are incredibly detailed
- Little known fact: Formula 1 drivers are exceptionally good and clever as secret Santas
- Reviews Editor Chris Tsui talks us through the good and the better of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
- A blizzard trapped truckers at a South Dakota truck stop for almost a week
- Here's your guide the gifts motorcyclists want most