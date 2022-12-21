Backup Your Battery With a Portable Noco Booster and Trickle Charger for the Holidays

Dealing with a dead car battery can be more than just an inconvenience; it can be downright dangerous at this time of year. A portable car battery booster or trickle charger is peace of mind, inexpensive insurance, and quicker than just about any roadside service. It’s convenient, cheap, and versatile.

Noco Jump Starters are our go-to for portable battery power for their ease and mistake-proof use. Its reverse polarity protection means you don’t have to worry about sparking when you try to start, and a single charge can offer up to 20 starts, depending on the size of the engine. For portable power on the go, they’re great in a pinch to recharge phones, tablets, or laptops via a USB out port. The jump starter itself recharges via USB, too, so it plugs into just about everything you have at home.