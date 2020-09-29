LAST UPDATED: September 29, 2020
A Look at National Auto Care’s Warranty Policies
See what perks a National Auto Care warranty can provide for your vehicle.
For more than three decades, National Auto Care has been a provider of warranties for automobiles. This company provides a range of warranty plans and other vehicle protection services, winning several awards through Auto Dealer Todays. To help you find the best National Auto Care warranty, we’re delving into the specifics of its plans.
National Auto Care Warranty Overview
There are a lot of different policies available through National Auto Care. Most arrangements come with several perks. These include access to roadside assistance and the ability to deal with any licensed shop. Additionally, by offering trip interruption coverage, drivers can avoid paying for potentially costly delays. Since you must deal with a local provider to access these services, it helps to decide what type of coverage you want beforehand. From there, you can select the most compatible warranty through National Auto Care. The options include:
- Excess Wear & Tear: A fairly comprehensive form of coverage, this deals with natural degradation to the vehicle. Related concerns include damage to paint, dents, and stained upholstery.
- Cost: There are two choices for deductibles and coverage extends as high as $5,000.
- Duration: The standard for warranty policies is an extension beyond the initial warranty of 24 months or 24,000 miles.
- Coverage: Variable depending on the location and lender.
- Perks: Comprehensive coverage that addresses a wide range of issues.
- Windshield:
- Cost: The cost of the plan varies but it never has a deductible.
- Duration: Depending on the provider of the service (the dealer or institution), the length of coverage differs.
- Coverage: This plan covers unlimited repairs on your windshield; it also covers replacement costs.
- Perks: Useful if you travel on rough roads, as there is no limit to the replacement of windshields.
- Key Protection:
- Cost: The price differs based on your retailer.
- Duration: Depends on your policy.
- Coverage: This warranty covers the cost of keys for both your vehicle and home.
- Perks: Includes lockout assistance and emergency towing. It also offers you discounts on car and hotel rentals.
- Complete Protection:
- Cost: Varies depending on the provider. Factors include your location and driving history.
- Duration: Based on your arrangement with the direct provider, you can opt for different lengths for the plan.
- Coverage: This plan enables you to bundle warranty services. It deals in wheels and tires, including some cosmetic services. You can also get coverage for windshields, keys, and emergency towing.
- Perks: Relates to topical concerns like scratches, dings, and tire issues.
- GAP:
- Cost: Depends on your existing warranty coverage and the value of your vehicle.
- Duration: This is a term agreed upon between you and the warranty dealer directly.
- Coverage: In the event of a total loss, “GAP” coverage refers to the difference between what your warranty covers and your out-of-pocket cost.
- Perks. There is no timeline to submit claims, and you can use this plan for both personal and company vehicles.
- Trade-In Protection:
- Cost: Varies depending on your vehicle and credit.
- Duration: Variable according to the institution, but usually lasts throughout your lease or car loan.
- Coverage: A safety net for potential loss upon trade-in, this plan offers as much as $2,500 against the negative equity.
- Perks: Good for new or pre-owned automobiles.
- Tire & Wheel:
- Cost: Prices differ according to location though all the plans have no deductible.
- Duration: Typically, this is an ongoing arrangement since the risk continues while you drive.
- Coverage: This plan deals with repairs and replacements and also delves into balancing and mounting your tires. It also offers lockout assistance.
- Perks: You can apply this plan to both pre-owned and new vehicles.
- PowerBuy:
- Cost: Varies based on the value of your vehicle, standard depreciation according to the market, and location.
- Duration: A maximum of 60 months (5 years).
- Coverage: Pays the difference between the sales cost and depreciated value.
- Perks: Prevents depreciation on your vehicle up to $10,000.
- VSA:
- Cost: Varies. There are deductibles for these services.
- Duration: Covers you up to 156,000 miles of travel with no mileage restriction (when you choose the Elite package, below).
- Coverage: There are two VSA plans, Core and Elite; the former covers replacement transportation and roadside assistance, the latter eliminates mileage and year restrictions.
- Theft Deterrent:
- Cost: Varies according to vehicle value and location.
- Duration: Generally a continuing arrangement.
- Coverage: You can get partial loss coverage, for when the vehicle is recovered within a month; and total loss protection for when the vehicle isn’t recovered within the 30-day timeline.
- Perks: This plan comes with replacement transportation coverage.
Warranty Costs
Since National Auto Care doesn’t offer its warranties directly but is more of a broker, the pricing model varies based on the dealer. This means that factors such as location are a major consideration. If your state has higher prices in general, this reflects in your warranty costs.
Common factors that contribute to warranty pricing include:
- Deductible: If you elect to pay less at the time of repairs, the warranty is more expensive.
- Driving History: If you have a track record of accidents and multiple claims, this is reflected in the price.
- Age of Driver: Depending on the maturity of the driver, the price reduces. Those below the age of 25 usually pay higher premiums.
- Location: Since you insure the vehicle in the place you reside, this will cause pricing differences.
- Style of the Vehicle: Generally, cars that are safer and easier to see on the road incur lower warranty costs.
- Existing Warranty/Warranties: If you have a comprehensive plan in place, the price will usually be much lower.
- Services Requested: Those seeking full protection can expect to pay more than those who only want a specific form of coverage.
Things We Like
National Auto Care is a reputable provider. The company remains in good standing with the BBB. By enabling drivers to access repairs at any licensed facility, it’s easier to make a claim.
The offerings are comprehensive, ranging from excessive wear and tear to specific issues like windshields. In providing roadside assistance and coverage if your trip gets interrupted, the warranty covers you in several ways.
Since there are so many different programs, it is easy to find the plan that fits best. Because National Auto Care doesn’t distribute warranties directly, you can be assured that your provider is local.
Feeling overwhelmed?
You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Extended Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.
Things We Don't Like
While National Auto Care deals only with A-rated dealers, you can’t get warranties directly through them. And the website is limited in detail and scope. You can’t learn pricing just by browsing the website, and though plans and pricing vary based on the dealer, there is no cohesive source of information. There is a portal with details for drivers and dealers, but the research and activation process is relatively inconvenient.
Many reviews of National Auto Care agree that the customer service at the company can be subpar.
FAQs
Q. How do I cancel my National Auto Care warranty?
A. According to the National Auto Care website, if you need to cancel your agreement, you must reach out to the third-party dealer. While not all policies are cancelable, many are. It varies on a case-by-case basis. If you cancel, it’s likely that a fee will be withheld from any refund you receive.
Q. What does the extended auto warranty cover?
A. Basically a warranty policy, these plans protect against the cost of expensive repairs. It works for a set amount of time after the manufacturer warranty lapses. It covers issues like unforeseen wear and tear, paint and upholstery issues, and problems with tires and wheels.
Q. How can I file a claim?
A. The claim process is simple. Unless your agreement says otherwise, simply go to any licensed shop. Ensure that the mechanic reaches out directly to the service administrator at National Auto Care.
Q. Where can I get repairs done?
A. Provided a specific location isn’t stipulated in your agreement, you can get repairs done at any licensed shop. Be advised that claims must be approved beforehand.
Q. How do I buy National Auto Care warranties?
A. These warranties are not sold online or direct-to-consumer. Instead, National Auto Care deals with local dealerships and financial institutions (like banks and credit unions). This ensures that you have a local service through a trusted company.
Is a Warranty from National Auto Care Worth It?
While there are a lot of different options for coverage, National Auto Care is a facilitator between you and a third party. Though National doesn’t offer the services directly to consumers, it offers the opportunity to reach out to a local provider.
By vetting partners and ensuring they all have an A-rating, you get added security. In using National Auto Care through a local dealership or financial institution, you gain the perks of the warranty while having a go-between to deal with any issues which may arise.
More Information
Want to learn a bit more about this provider? Here are a few more resources you can use:
