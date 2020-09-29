A Look at National Auto Care’s Warranty Policies

There are a lot of different policies available through National Auto Care. Most arrangements come with several perks . These include access to roadside assistance and the ability to deal with any licensed shop . Additionally, by offering trip interruption coverage , drivers can avoid paying for potentially costly delays. Since you must deal with a local provider to access these services, it helps to decide what type of coverage you want beforehand. From there, you can select the most compatible warranty through National Auto Care. The options include:

Since there are so many different programs, it is easy to find the plan that fits best . Because National Auto Care doesn’t distribute warranties directly, you can be assured that your provider is local.

The offerings are comprehensive, ranging from excessive wear and tear to specific issues like windshields. In providing roadside assistance and coverage if your trip gets interrupted, the warranty covers you in several ways.

National Auto Care is a reputable provider . The company remains in good standing with the BBB. By enabling drivers to access repairs at any licensed facility, it’s easier to make a claim.

Since National Auto Care doesn’t offer its warranties directly but is more of a broker, the pricing model varies based on the dealer. This means that factors such as location are a major consideration. If your state has higher prices in general, this reflects in your warranty costs.

Things We Don't Like

While National Auto Care deals only with A-rated dealers, you can’t get warranties directly through them. And the website is limited in detail and scope. You can’t learn pricing just by browsing the website, and though plans and pricing vary based on the dealer, there is no cohesive source of information. There is a portal with details for drivers and dealers, but the research and activation process is relatively inconvenient.

Many reviews of National Auto Care agree that the customer service at the company can be subpar.

FAQs

Q. How do I cancel my National Auto Care warranty?

A. According to the National Auto Care website, if you need to cancel your agreement, you must reach out to the third-party dealer. While not all policies are cancelable, many are. It varies on a case-by-case basis. If you cancel, it’s likely that a fee will be withheld from any refund you receive.

Q. What does the extended auto warranty cover?

A. Basically a warranty policy, these plans protect against the cost of expensive repairs. It works for a set amount of time after the manufacturer warranty lapses. It covers issues like unforeseen wear and tear, paint and upholstery issues, and problems with tires and wheels.

Q. How can I file a claim?

A. The claim process is simple. Unless your agreement says otherwise, simply go to any licensed shop. Ensure that the mechanic reaches out directly to the service administrator at National Auto Care.

Q. Where can I get repairs done?

A. Provided a specific location isn’t stipulated in your agreement, you can get repairs done at any licensed shop. Be advised that claims must be approved beforehand.

Q. How do I buy National Auto Care warranties?

A. These warranties are not sold online or direct-to-consumer. Instead, National Auto Care deals with local dealerships and financial institutions (like banks and credit unions). This ensures that you have a local service through a trusted company.

Is a Warranty from National Auto Care Worth It?

While there are a lot of different options for coverage, National Auto Care is a facilitator between you and a third party. Though National doesn’t offer the services directly to consumers, it offers the opportunity to reach out to a local provider.

By vetting partners and ensuring they all have an A-rating, you get added security. In using National Auto Care through a local dealership or financial institution, you gain the perks of the warranty while having a go-between to deal with any issues which may arise.

