Is Fiat’s Extended Warranty Through Mopar Worth the Added Cost?

All the new Fiat vehicles are backed by a factory warranty, and when that coverage expires you can purchase additional protection through an extended warranty. This extra coverage can be very helpful if a vehicle exhibits a factory-related defect during the lifespan of the warranty.

Fiat is part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which also includes the brands Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. FCA offers all of its customers Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) when the new vehicle limited warranty comes to an end.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : Up to 8 years and 125,000 miles

: Up to 8 years and 125,000 miles Max Age or Mileage : 4 years or 48,000 miles

: 4 years or 48,000 miles Roadside Assistance: Yes

Pros

Comprehensive coverage of up to 5,000 components

Two plans to choose from with varying lengths of coverage

Coverage is transferable to a subsequent owner

Added perks, such as trip-interruption benefits, key fob replacement

Cons

Certain circumstances not covered, such as wear and tear

Must purchase coverage while powertrain warranty is still in effect

Repairs must be completed at an authorized service facility

Warranty In-Depth

A new Fiat comes with a four-year/50,000-mile warranty. The extended warranty must be purchased within four years of the in-service date and 48,000 miles.

If you opt for an extended warranty, also known as a vehicle service contract, there are two options through MVP: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus. They cover hundreds to thousands of components, and all repairs and replacements are made by factory-trained technicians with genuine Mopar parts.

Either plan can provide from five years/60,000 miles of protection for up to eight years and 125,000 miles of protection. The deductible can range from $0 to $200 for covered component repairs, depending on which plan you choose.

Added Care Plus is an inclusionary plan that covers over 850 components, including the engine, transmission, drive system (rear wheel, front wheel, and AWD), steering, air conditioning, brakes, suspension, electrical, power windows, Mopar accessories, etc.

The Maximum Care plan is the more robust of the two. It covers as many as 5,000 components and is exclusionary. That means the warranty covers everything except parts specifically listed by the manufacturer. This type of coverage is beneficial because there are no surprises—you know exactly what is and isn't covered when your vehicle breaks down.

Covered items in the Maximum Care plan include heated seats, steering wheels, navigation systems, in-vehicle wireless charging stations, and backup cameras.

The MVP plans do not cover normal wear and tear for items such as brake pads/shoes/rotors, maintenance services, lenses, and body and paint items.

Additional Coverage

The two plans include 24-hour roadside assistance for help with flat tires, battery jump starts, fuel delivery, lockout services, and towing. If you have the Maximum Care plan, coverage includes up to $600 for key fob replacement and repair.

Fiat also provides trip-interruption benefits. Lodging, meals, and car rental expenses (up to $1,000) are taken care of if your vehicle breaks down over 100 miles from home due to a warrantable repair. The MVP plans will also pay for a rental car or taxi (up to $35 per day and a maximum of $175 per occurrence) if repairs take more than one day.

Also, the MVP plans are transferable to a private party, which can boost the vehicle's resale value. Most states require a $50 transfer fee.

Mopar has additional protection plans for consumers, including auto appearance care to protect against dents and dings and road hazard tire and wheel protection.

What We Like

One of the great things about an extended warranty such as the one Mopar offers to Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram owners is that it provides some peace of mind. When the basic warranty expires, hundreds to thousands of components are still protected against factory defects for a few more years, depending on which plan you choose.

Added perks such as roadside assistance, trip-interruption benefits, and rental car reimbursement are also useful. If you aren't mechanically inclined, getting help with a minor breakdown is convenient.

Also, the MVP plans are transferable, so if you decide to sell your Fiat before the extended warranty expires, it can increase the vehicle's resale value.

What We Don’t Like

The biggest drawback to the Mopar plans is that you must purchase one of them within four years and 48,000 miles of the vehicle in-service date. That means there will be an overlap in coverage between the factory warranty and extended warranty, and you will be paying for coverage that is already provided for a short amount of time.

Also, even though the Maximum Care plan is quite comprehensive, it doesn’t cover everything, such as wear and tear items or regular maintenance.

Finally, FCA prefers warrantable repairs to be carried out at the selling dealership. However, owners can request service from another FCA dealer. This can be inconvenient if your vehicle breaks down far from an authorized service facility and the towing costs more than the $100 per-occurrence limit.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Fiat vehicles:

Fiat 500: Engine mount replacement ($141-$168)

Fiat 500: Sunroof motor replacement ($598-$638)

Fiat 500L: Coolant reservoir replacement ($140-$148)

FAQs

Q. How long is the Fiat warranty?

A. Fiat's factory warranty is four years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first. Consumers have the option of purchasing an extended warranty through Mopar that lasts up to eight years and 125,000 miles, depending on the type of plan you choose.

Q. How much does a Mopar extended warranty cost?

A. It depends on the age and mileage of the vehicle and the type of plan you pick. It also depends on the deductible amount you choose. Do your research to figure out how much an extended warranty will cost to determine if it’s worth purchasing.

Q. Is Fiat’s warranty transferable?

A. If you purchase an extended warranty for your Fiat and decide to sell the vehicle before the coverage expires, you can transfer the plan to a private party.

Is Fiat’s Warranty Worth It?

Extended warranties are an added expense, so not all vehicle owners purchase them. Fiat offers two options through Mopar, and the Maximum Care plan, in particular, provides comprehensive coverage on thousands of components, thus guarding against hefty repair bills should a factory defect surface within the lifespan of the extended warranty.

The inclusion of roadside assistance and other benefits are also appealing, particularly if you travel often and don't like to change a flat tire or perform other emergency repairs on your vehicle. Ultimately, the decision to purchase an extended warranty is a personal preference, depending on what you prioritize when it comes to vehicle care.

