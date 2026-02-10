2026 Audi A6 First Drive Review: Today’s Sensible German Sedan

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Once upon a time, German cars were all about balance. I’m not talking about weight distribution, but about composure. The fine juggling act of keeping sportiness in check with luxury and innovation in check with practicality. This concept’s all but been lost in recent years, especially when you look at what’s going on in Stuttgart and Munich. Luckily, the heads at nearby Ingolstadt are better screwed to their shoulders, at least judging by the new 2026 Audi A6.

The German sedan enters its ninth generation with all-new styling inside and out, updated drivetrain options, enhanced performance, new technology, and improved overall value compared with the previous generation and its current rivals. And perhaps its best attribute: It still looks like a normal sedan. Sure, its grille is a bit on the larger side, but it’s not trying to be something outrageous just for the sake of standing out from the crowd.

Audi

The Basics

The Audi lineup has fluctuated in recent years, so here’s what the gas sedan lineup looks like right now: A3, A5, A6, A8, plus their sportier S and high-performance RS siblings. This means the A6 is closer to being the middle child than it was before, when the A4 was available. Still, the A6 embodies its new executive-ish yet approachable persona thanks to a more upscale interior than before, while showcasing new handling capabilities through performance-minded upgrades.

When it comes to the new exterior design, the A6 is slightly less subtle than before, flexing sharper lines, a pinch more aggressive front and rear fascias, and modern lighting elements that will keep it feeling fresh for several years to come. Look closely, and you’ll notice that the Audi rings are positioned at the top of the grille rather than in the middle, creating the illusion that the grille sits lower. It’s similar out back, where the large diffuser that surrounds the tailpipes rises nearly halfway up the bumper, while the tail lamps are hidden within the black design elements. The red OLED lights are used to communicate light signatures, such as autoparking, proximity indication, and hazards.



Audi

Whether you opt for the more conservative and luxurious Audi Exclusive Design package or the more athletic Sport Plus package, you get the same redesigned, drive-centered cockpit with Audi’s new Digital Stage. The automaker refers to the new interior as a “business lounge” and “human-centric.” This entails an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.5-inch center touchscreen. Rather than sitting flush with the dash, the center screen angles slightly toward the driver, giving the cockpit a little more driver’s car feel. There’s also an updated OS interface with new color schemes and menu flows, Bluetooth connectivity for the passenger touchscreen, and, more importantly, a new steering wheel that brings back scroll wheels for volume and other functions, replacing the touch-sensitive controls. (My test car was not yet equipped with the updated wheel). The main screen is still easily accessible to the passenger, though most units you’ll find at dealers will likely be equipped with the optional 10.9-inch screen located in front of the passenger seat.

There’s one engine available: A carryover 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch and quattro all-wheel drive. It claims 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, which is 27 more ponies and 37 more torques than before. This delivers a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds and an electronically controlled top speed of up to 130 mph.

Audi

Driving the 2026 Audi A6

Despite the cabin being all-new, there’s a sense of familiarity when slipping into the A6’s cabin—likely because it shares the same ethos as the sedans that came before it. It’s clean-cut and well thought-out. However, gone is the blandness of previous models thanks to the new Digital Cockpit; it’s truly done a lot to compete with its rivals without taking things to extremes like Mercedes’ 56-inch Superscreen.

In the Glacier White Metallic A6 I drove with the Audi Exclusive interior, the cabin felt refined and pricey, though not particularly luxurious or opulent. The tan interior did most of the lifting to accomplish that, as other test cars available featured a dark interior color, and it didn’t do anything for highlighting the expensive package’s attributes. Unsurprisingly, the seats were comfortable and supportive, though I was surprised to find a manual extending thigh support rather than a powered one, especially at the $80,000 price point.

Jerry Perez

I cruised effortlessly around Palm Springs, where sedans like the A6 and up are the norm, given the well-off, uh, senior clientele. And in this particular spec, I blended right in. Steering was soft yet responsive, and I never complained of an overly dead center. In Comfort mode, the air suspension worked its magic and absorbed every road undulation or imperfection, of which there were many at every intersection. Things didn’t feel bouncy, however, making me feel rather stately as I rode in the backseat while Miguel Cortina, my friend and industry colleague (MotorTrend‘s Mexico Editor), chauffeured me around.

The experience was quite different in the Midnight Green Metallic with the Sport Plus Package. Right away, you feel the road even in Comfort mode. Steering is much more responsive, and it takes a bit to understand the steel suspension’s behavior, especially when jumping from one car to the other. On backroads, the sportier A6 doesn’t struggle to hold tight corners at speed, or blitz by long, sweeping turns. That said, the steering isn’t quite as sharp as in a BMW, but I’d argue that that might be a positive during daily commuting. It’s less darty overall. Brakes are strong, and cabin comfort was just as good as in the fancier A6.

Jerry Perez, Audi

Price and Competition

The 2026 Audi A6 starts at $65,395, including a $1,295 destination fee. The Midnight Green Metallic test car with the Sport Plus package I drove came in at $79,140. Meanwhile, the Glacier White Metallic with the Audi Exclusive interior and Exclusive Design package came in more expensive at $83,490.

The A6 competes directly with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series. Pitting the A6 versus the E350 4Matic, the Audi delivers considerably more power, 362 versus 255. However, the E450 4Matic offers 375 hp versus the A6’s 362—though the Benz starts at over $72,000, which is roughly $8,000 more than the Audi. It’s a similar story with the BMW, beating the 530i xDrive by more than 100 ponies while only starting $2,000 higher. The 540i xDrive also offers 375 hp but starts $3,600 higher, is heavier (is only 0.1 seconds quicker to 60 than the A6), and well, like the Benz, doesn’t look nearly as good.

Audi

Value and Verdict

Whether you choose the sporty A6 with the steel sport suspension and sport rear diff, or its fancier sibling with the optional air suspension and all-wheel steering, you get the same 362 hp, quattro all-wheel drive, and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that makes the A6 a classy, fun, and practical choice for a daily sedan. And, just take a look at that color palette; you’re not stuck with the typical black, white, silver, and gray. The Midnight Green I drove was phenomenal, and you can’t go wrong with Madeira Brown, Ascari Blue, or Grenadine Red. It’s just lovely to be able to configure a big sedan with some personality.

In a segment where your other options are a bloated-looking BMW or an elongated blob plastered with hundreds of little Mercedes logos all over its face, the A6 shines as the classy, engaging sedan for those who can afford to play in this price range. It’s no S6, and it won’t light your pants on fire on a country road. In fact, you’ll often feel like things are uneventful—but in a goodway. Nor will it deliver A8-level refinement (though, while riding in the back seat of a model with air suspension, I could almost be fooled). However, it lives up to its German-car ideals. In an age where nonsense is the norm, the A6 seems to be the wise, sensible choice.

2026 Audi A6 Specs Base Price (As Tested) $65,395 ($83,490 Exclusive, $79,140 Sport Plus) Powertrain 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | all-wheel drive Horsepower 362 Torque 406 lb-ft Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 13.5 cubic feet Curb Weight 4,310 pounds 0-60 mph 4.5 seconds Top Speed 130 mph EPA Fuel Economy 20 mpg city | 29 highway | 23 combined Score 7/10

Quick Take A solid package, but likely not enough to sway most commuters away from Audi’s fine crossovers.

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com