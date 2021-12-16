F1 Cars Won’t Have an MGU-H in 2026 to Lower Costs, Lure New Teams

Formula One's regulations are a labyrinth of sporting regulations usually found under scrutiny during any race weekend or, say, controversial title decider. There are also technical regulations, however, and those get just as much of a workout over a season. In 2021 it's been all flexi-wings and party-mode engines, but back in 2014 when the hybrid era of F1 really began, one of the most controversial issues was MGU-H, or "Motor Generator Unit - Heat."

For its 2026 power unit regulations, the World Motor Sport Council signed off yesterday that F1 would be keeping its 1.6-liter V6 engines, but getting rid of the MGU-H. That being said, the power limit from the hybrid system would increase nearly three times, from the current 120kW to 350kW. That's all good, as the current limit never made any sense—as the MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit - Kinetic) could have been recovering much more under an F1 braking event.

MGU-H is being done away with entirely and there's going to be an overall cost cap introduced—not just for the actual running of an F1 team, but also for developing the power unit technologies. This will be a big deal for manufacturers looking to join F1 in the future. Previously that's been totally off the table for discussion, but that's now changed as Red Bull's trying to set itself up as a manufacturer. Significantly, the WMSC decision specifically says that this is to open the doors: "newcomers: make it possible for them to join the sport at a competitive level."