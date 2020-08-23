Marco Andretti Explains How the Indy 500 Pole Was His to Lose

If you've been following this year's Indianapolis 500 drama on television—obviously not in person—you'll know that Marco Andretti is on pole for the race's 104th running. It's been 33 years since Mario Andretti qualified first for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, when Marco was just two months old. Since then, the third-gen racer has been expected to make a hero of himself while simultaneously carrying a last name that's been common vernacular since the '60s.

At least for now, the pressure is off.

Marco Andretti had probably the best outing a teenager could hope for in his Indianapolis debut some 14 years ago. His runner-up effort to this day marks the Indy 500's second-closest finish ever, introducing the Nazareth, Pennsylvania native as a fitting successor for the two generations before him. It stung at the time and it has to still today, but four laps at an average of 231.068 miles per hour can change anyone's outlook.

Of course, he hasn't won the Indy 500 yet. That's something he made clear during a phone conversation him and I had earlier this week. But in the time since Pole Day, given the unusual circumstances that involve Month of May festivities in August, he's been allowed a different approach than past P1 starters.

“It’s been a whirlwind," Andretti admitted of the days following his fifth and undoubtedly most important IndyCar pole position. "It’s been an incredible week so far—almost too good to be true. I’m trying not to assess it too much."