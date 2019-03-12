Nissan Tests 'Invisible-to-Visible' Tech That Makes Real Life Like a Video Game

Nissan wants to merge the real and digital worlds. The Japanese automaker is testing what it calls "invisible-to-visible" (I2V) tech, which uses digital projections that, among other things, allow drivers to converse with virtual avatars. The tech was unveiled at CES 2019 in January, but Nissan is just now giving it a real-world road test.

I2V connects users to what Nissan calls the "Metaverse." If that sounds like a Ready Player One ripoff to you, you're not too far off. Nissan wants to use I2V to project digital avatars of people into cars, so vehicle occupants can have a conversation with someone who isn't actually there. So you could, for example, get a lesson from a driving coach who isn't even in the same zip code as the racetrack. Nissan also believes I2V can be used to help drivers "see the invisible," such as what's around a corner or too far down the road to be seen by the naked eye. Other companies have also proposed using similar tech for in-car advertisements.